News / Metro

Your essential guide to Auto Shanghai 2025

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  21:40 UTC+8, 2025-04-16       0
Booth map released ahead of prestigious event at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) from April 23 to May 2 with visitors advised to get their tickets early.
﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  21:40 UTC+8, 2025-04-16       0

The full booth map of the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition has been released, with the show to take place from April 23 to May 2 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

Featuring nearly 1,000 exhibitors from 26 countries and regions across 360,000 square meters, the event promises cutting-edge vehicles and automotive innovations.

With heavy traffic and limited parking expected, organizers recommend taking public transport for a hassle-free experience.

Exhibition Highlights

The show will occupy 13 indoor halls, including eight for passenger vehicles, four for automotive technology and supply chains, and a dedicated media zone.

Key brands and future mobility solutions will be on display, making it a must-visit for industry professionals and car enthusiasts alike.

Ticket and Entry Requirements

E-tickets only: Tickets must be activated via real-name registration by 6pm the day before your visit. Once registered, tickets cannot be transferred.

Required ID: Visitors from the Chinese mainland must present an ID card; international attendees need a passport, while Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan visitors should bring their travel permits.

Public Transport

Metro: Lines 2 or 17 to National Exhibition Center Station.

Buses: Bus 197, 706, 710, 865, 1503,1511,1502, Qingpu Bus 20, Qingpu Bus 25, Xujing Bus 2, Xujing Bus 4, and Xujing Bus 5 connect directly to the venue.

Free Shuttle Service

Operating Hours:

April 23-May 1: 3:30pm-7:30pm

May 2: 1pm-5pm

Pickup Locations:

South Plaza (near Metro Lines 2/17 entrance)

North Plaza (near Huqingping Highway exit)

Shuttle Routes:

South Plaza → Metro Line 9 (Zhongchun Road Station)

South Plaza → Hongqiao Transport Hub (connects to Metro Lines 2 & 10)

North Plaza → Zhongshan Park Bus Terminal (for Bus 71)

North Plaza → Hongqiao Transport Hub

Buses depart every 10-15 minutes, with all shuttles wheelchair-accessible.

For Drivers: Parking and Routes

From Hangzhou/Ningbo: G60/S32 → G15 → Xujing Tollgate → Hu-Qing-Ping Highway → Zhuguang Road.

From Shanghai city center: Yan'an Highway → Hu-Qing-Ping Highway → Zhuguang Road.

The east side of the venue has lighter crowds; parking here may save time.

With high attendance anticipated, early arrival and pre-registered tickets are advised.

Check the official website (www.autoshanghai.org) or follow the official WeChat account: autoshanghaiexpo for real-time updates on parking and shuttle services.

Your essential guide to Auto Shanghai 2025

Ti Gong
Ti Gong
Your essential guide to Auto Shanghai 2025
Ti Gong
Your essential guide to Auto Shanghai 2025
Ti Gong
Your essential guide to Auto Shanghai 2025
Ti Gong
Your essential guide to Auto Shanghai 2025
Ti Gong
Your essential guide to Auto Shanghai 2025
Ti Gong
Your essential guide to Auto Shanghai 2025
Ti Gong
Your essential guide to Auto Shanghai 2025
Ti Gong
Your essential guide to Auto Shanghai 2025
Ti Gong
Your essential guide to Auto Shanghai 2025
Ti Gong
Your essential guide to Auto Shanghai 2025
Ti Gong
Your essential guide to Auto Shanghai 2025
Ti Gong
Your essential guide to Auto Shanghai 2025
Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Zhongshan
Ningbo
Hangzhou
Shanghai
Hongqiao
Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition
NECC
Zhongshan Park
Wechat
﻿
Thank you for subscription (5s)

