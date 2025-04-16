|   
News / Metro

The Scents of the Silk Road: Where ancient fragrance meets modern innovation

Arina Yakupova Jiang Xiaowei Ow Jackie
  18:58 UTC+8, 2025-04-16       0
More than 2,000 years ago, the Silk Road connected more than just cities — it connected senses. That ancient legacy is being reimagined at the Silk Road 2025 exhibition.
  18:58 UTC+8, 2025-04-16

More than 2,000 years ago, the Silk Road connected more than just cities — it connected senses. Along its winding paths, traders carried not only silk and spices but the invisible luxuries of camphor from China, frankincense from Arabia, and myrrh from East Africa. Fragrance was currency, ritual, medicine, and art — a sensory language shared across cultures.

That ancient legacy is being reimagined at the Silk Road 2025 exhibition during LUXE PACK Shanghai. Watch this video to know more about the Silk Road 2025.

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei, Ow Jackie. Edited by Arina Yakupova. Reported by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
