'Right Here Waiting' for Richard Marx's Shanghai return
As the piano prelude flows like moonlight and the lyrics "Wherever you go, whatever you do, I will be right here waiting for you" echo through time, whose youthful memories are suddenly stirred? Whose cassette tape nostalgia is instantly awakened?
After all these years, the man whose voice first opened the gateway to Western pop music for countless Chinese fans – Richard Marx – is making a thrilling comeback to the stage in China in May, starting with a highly anticipated concert in Shanghai.
The music superstar will kick off his China tour at the city's Jing'an Sports Center on May 10, followed by a show in Shenzhen on May 17.
Marx's music has left an indelible mark on Chinese audiences, especially during the 1990s when his tapes were bestsellers and timeless hits such as "Right Here Waiting" and "Now and Forever" became a source of inspiration for many learning English.
His romantic ballads and powerful vocals have been a constant presence through the years, from cassette tapes to digital playlists.
The upcoming concert promises to be an unforgettable experience for Shanghai fans, with Marx delivering his signature live performances that have earned him multiple Grammy Awards and American Music Awards.
Fans can expect to hear all their favorite tracks, including "Right Here Waiting," "Hazard" and "Endless Summer Nights," each one evoking deep emotions and cherished memories.
Tickets for the Shanghai concert are now on pre-sale on ticketing platforms including Damai (大麦), Maoyan (猫眼), and Piaoxingqiu (票星球) apps and their mini-programs. This is a rare opportunity for fans to relive the magic of Marx's music and sing along to the songs that have been part of their lives for decades. Don't miss the chance to be part of this nostalgic celebration with the iconic pop superstar!
If you go
Date: May 10, 7pm
Tickets: 580-1,280 yuan
Venue: Shanghai Jing'an Sports Center
Address: 116 Wenshui Road 汶水路116号