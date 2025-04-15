|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

'Right Here Waiting' for Richard Marx's Shanghai return

﻿ Zhang Chaoyan
Zhang Chaoyan
  11:31 UTC+8, 2025-04-16       0
The Western pop superstar is set to make a thrilling comeback to the city stage in May, bringing songs much loved by his many Chinese fans as he embarks on a tour of China.
﻿ Zhang Chaoyan
Zhang Chaoyan
  11:31 UTC+8, 2025-04-16       0
'Right Here Waiting' for Richard Marx's Shanghai return
Ti Gong

Richard Marx's Shanghai Concert will be held on May 10 at the Shanghai Jing'an Sports Center.

As the piano prelude flows like moonlight and the lyrics "Wherever you go, whatever you do, I will be right here waiting for you" echo through time, whose youthful memories are suddenly stirred? Whose cassette tape nostalgia is instantly awakened?

After all these years, the man whose voice first opened the gateway to Western pop music for countless Chinese fans – Richard Marx – is making a thrilling comeback to the stage in China in May, starting with a highly anticipated concert in Shanghai.

The music superstar will kick off his China tour at the city's Jing'an Sports Center on May 10, followed by a show in Shenzhen on May 17.

'Right Here Waiting' for Richard Marx's Shanghai return

Richard Marx has been nominated for five Grammy Awards. In 2003, he won a Grammy for Song of the Year with "Dance with My Father."

Marx's music has left an indelible mark on Chinese audiences, especially during the 1990s when his tapes were bestsellers and timeless hits such as "Right Here Waiting" and "Now and Forever" became a source of inspiration for many learning English.

His romantic ballads and powerful vocals have been a constant presence through the years, from cassette tapes to digital playlists.

'Right Here Waiting' for Richard Marx's Shanghai return
Ti Gong

Richard Marx's signature song "Right Here Waiting" is a favorite with Chinese fans.

The upcoming concert promises to be an unforgettable experience for Shanghai fans, with Marx delivering his signature live performances that have earned him multiple Grammy Awards and American Music Awards.

Fans can expect to hear all their favorite tracks, including "Right Here Waiting," "Hazard" and "Endless Summer Nights," each one evoking deep emotions and cherished memories.

Tickets for the Shanghai concert are now on pre-sale on ticketing platforms including Damai (大麦), Maoyan (猫眼), and Piaoxingqiu (票星球) apps and their mini-programs. This is a rare opportunity for fans to relive the magic of Marx's music and sing along to the songs that have been part of their lives for decades. Don't miss the chance to be part of this nostalgic celebration with the iconic pop superstar!

If you go

Date: May 10, 7pm

Tickets: 580-1,280 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Jing'an Sports Center

Address: 116 Wenshui Road 汶水路116号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Shenzhen
Shanghai
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     