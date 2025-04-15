'Right Here Waiting' for Richard Marx's Shanghai return

As the piano prelude flows like moonlight and the lyrics "Wherever you go, whatever you do, I will be right here waiting for you" echo through time, whose youthful memories are suddenly stirred? Whose cassette tape nostalgia is instantly awakened?

After all these years, the man whose voice first opened the gateway to Western pop music for countless Chinese fans – Richard Marx – is making a thrilling comeback to the stage in China in May, starting with a highly anticipated concert in Shanghai.

The music superstar will kick off his China tour at the city's Jing'an Sports Center on May 10, followed by a show in Shenzhen on May 17.