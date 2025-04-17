|   
News / Metro

Police drones improve traffic management in Yangpu

  20:36 UTC+8, 2025-04-17       0
With an average of 10 flights a day, the devices can quickly alert officers to problems and ensure that situations are dealt with promptly and roads cleared as quickly as possible.
Ti Gong

Officer Ni Jiahui (left) and a colleague check on a drone.

The Yangpu branch of Shanghai Police is using drones to manage traffic more efficiently.

There's an average of 10 flights a day, each lasting 20 to 30 minutes, according to Officer Cao Dongwen.

When drivers call police about an accident, a drone is quickly deployed to the scene to collect data from the vehicles involved. Within minutes, drivers receive SMS notifications confirming completion of the process.

"The drones have reduced accident resolution time by over 40 percent, cutting drivers' waiting time and significantly minimizing traffic disruption," said Ni Jiahui, deputy captain of the Yangpu traffic police mobile unit.

Since implementing the system in 2023, he said, traffic flow efficiency had improved by 35 percent.

The drones also help detect traffic violations or traffic jams and allow officers to quickly respond.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai
Yangpu
