Shanghai aims for 100bn yuan space industry by 2027

City aims to produce 100 commercial rockets and 1,000 satellites a year by then, becoming a hub for reusable rockets, low-cost satellite manufacturing, and space applications.

Shanghai plans to expand its commercial space industry to over 100 billion yuan (US$13.8 billion) by 2027, a city official announced on Thursday. The city aims to produce 100 commercial rockets and 1,000 satellites annually by then, positioning itself as a hub for reusable rockets, low-cost satellite manufacturing, and space applications, according to Shanghai Vice Secretary-General Zhuang Mudi. The announcement came during a press conference in Shanghai for China's 10th Space Day on April 24. Hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Space Administration, and the Shanghai government, the event will feature exhibitions, forums, and international collaborations. Thailand will be this year's guest country. Space Day, launched in 2016, has held major events across the country to promote aerospace spirit and public engagement. This year's theme reflects China's call for peaceful space use and shared benefits for all humanity, said Liu Yunfeng, deputy director of the System Engineering Department at the China National Space Administration.

At the launch ceremony on April 24, officials will release updates on international cooperation projects for lunar and deep space exploration, announce new policies and agreements, and unveil recent scientific findings. The event will also feature the premiere of this year's Space Day promotional video, the announcement of the 2025 Space Day goodwill ambassador, and the presentation of the 2024 Qian Xuesen Outstanding Contribution Award by the China Space Foundation. Lunar samples from China's Chang'e-5 and Chang'e-6 missions will be on display at a major exhibition at Shanghai's World Expo Museum from April 24 to May 5. The exhibition will also showcase rocket models, satellite tech, and Shanghai's space industry achievements. Over 650 public activities are planned nationwide. Space museums and research facilities will open to the public, and experts and academicians will visit schools to promote space science.

China will unveil international payloads for its Chang'e-8 lunar mission, including projects from Europe, Pakistan, and Thailand. Joint projects like the China-France Space Variable Objects Monitor (SVOM) satellite, which detected gamma-ray bursts, will also be highlighted. Officials highlighted plans to expand cooperation with BRICS and Belt and Road Initiative countries on lunar research and disaster-monitoring satellites. Zhuang outlined a three-step strategy to boost Shanghai's space sector: focusing on rockets, satellites, smart devices, and services; building industrial parks in Minhang and Songjiang districts; and launching a 100-billion-yuan fund to support key projects. The city currently hosts over 240 aerospace firms and produces 50 rockets and 600 satellites a year. Shanghai Jiao Tong University, which highlighted breakthroughs in lightweight alloys for lunar rovers and satellite communication systems, will host events honoring aerospace pioneer Qian Xuesen, a former alumnus, during Space Day.

Shanghai's Pudong New Area, a key aerospace hub, will hold a satellite industry summit and showcase its rocket launch heritage. Laogang Town, site of China's first liquid-fueled sounding rocket T-7M launch in 1960, remains preserved as a heritage site commemorating the nation's early space endeavors. China launched a record 68 rockets in 2024, including the reusable Shijian-19 satellite. The Chang'e-6 lunar probe completed the world's first mission to collect and return samples from the far side of the Moon. Upcoming missions include the Tianwen-2 asteroid probe and crewed Shenzhou-20 and -21 flights. A China-Europe satellite will soon be launched to capture panoramic images of solar wind–magnetosphere interactions. The China-Italy electromagnetic monitoring satellite will also be launched to support earthquake prediction research.