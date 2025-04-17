Shanghai to launch visa-free business zone near Pudong airport

Shanghai will open a new international business zone near Pudong airport with visa-free access by the end of this year to boost global connectivity and economic openness.

The Shanghai Eastern Hub International Business Cooperation Zone, approved by China's State Council, or the nation's cabinet, in February 2024, is set to streamline cross-border commerce through relaxed visa rules, integrated transit links, and pro-business policies.

The 880,000-square-meter zone, equivalent to about 120 standard football pitches, will connect Pudong airport and the under-construction Shanghai East Railway Station.

Foreign visitors arriving through Pudong airport will be able to enter the zone without a standard Chinese visa if invited by a registered business.

The visa-free stay lasts 30 days and can be extended. On-site port visa service is also available for visitors who wish to explore more of the country.

The zone will use a two-tier border system. The entry from abroad allows quicker clearance into the zone. The exit into the rest of the Chinese mainland requires full customs processing.

Facilities will include conference centers, exhibition venues and offices for legal, financial and consulting firms.

The zone will work in synergy with the China International Import Expo, allowing year-round business activities beyond the annual event.

Shops will support foreign bank cards, mobile payments, and tax refunds for international visitors. The zone will also offer international-standard medical services.

The Shanghai Pudong International Airport, the country's top international air hub, handled 70 million passengers last year, with international travelers accounting for half. The airport's T3 terminal, scheduled to open in 2028, will increase capacity to 130 million passengers annually.

The Shanghai East Railway Station is expected to manage 60 million passengers a year. A shuttle service will link the terminal to the business zone in 10 minutes.

Shanghai is currently home to 75,000 foreign-invested companies, 1,027 regional headquarters of multinational firms, and 597 foreign R&D centers. Its ports manage over 3 percent of global trade, and the city ranks first in China for international traveler volume.

The Yangtze River Delta, which produces about 24 percent of China's GDP, adds further demand for cross-border services.

All buildings in the zone will meet ultra-low energy standards. A digital system will manage energy, traffic, and security. Most parts of the area will be covered by pedestrian paths and green spaces. Passenger and freight traffic will be separated to reduce congestion.

It will be the first of its kind in China to integrate free trade of goods and services, cross-border mobility of individuals, and professional business services under a unified system.

"This project continues Shanghai's legacy as a reform pioneer," an official from the zone's administration said.

"It meets global business demand for efficient logistics, talent flow, and transparent rules."

Construction of the zone's first phase is set to finish by late 2025, aligning with the 35th anniversary of Pudong's development, and it is expected to become fully operational by 2030.