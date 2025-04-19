Get ready for exciting summer consumption season

The 2025 "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season will be held from July to October, offering a vibrant experience for global visitors.

SSI ļʱ



The 2025 "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season is just around the corner! From the first weekend of July to the second weekend of October, Shanghai will once again bring together the city's resources to offer a diverse, immersive, and delightful summer journey for tourists from around the world.

Ti Gong

The debut of "Shanghai Summer's" official website, the "Shanghai Xiao Xia" IP character, and the AI assistant This year, "Shanghai Summer" has launched an intelligent service system consisting of "one website, one AI brain, one IP, and one matrix." The official website supports five languages – Chinese, English, French, Japanese, and Korean – and has opened a recruitment channel for "Global Experience Officers." The "Shanghai Summer AI Assistant," based on the DeepSeek model, can generate personalized travel plans and answer questions about exploring the city. The original IP character "Shanghai Xiao Xia" has also made its debut as the "Chief Promoter" on the website and social media.

The debut of 240-hour visa-free transit policy themed products This year's event will also release the first batch of 240-hour themed products. With the 240-hour visa-free transit policy attracting more global visitors, various enterprises have joined up to offer exclusive discounts, limited-edition products,and customized services. For example, China Eastern Airlines has launched the "Summer Early Bird Series" of global flight products and more than a million discounted tickets. UnionPay has launched a "Shanghai Summer" themed card, linking with 2,000 merchants to offer six themed discount routes. A special summer edition of the "Shanghai Pass" tour package will provide access to major business districts, public transportation tickets, and entry to popular attractions.

The debut of "Shanghai Summer" city-customized activities The first batch of "Shanghai Summer" city-customized activities has also been unveiled. Shanghai Disney Resort will offer summer-themed experiences from June to August, featuring new outfits for Mickey and other characters, dynamic performances, and colorful merchandise. The LEGO Group will launch its brand activities in Shanghai from June 11 to July 25, creating a city playground for the opening ceremony of the Legoland Shanghai Resort in Jinshan District. Other highlights include "Summer Sweat Games" by lululemon, the FISE World Series of extreme sports launched in Xuhui Huangpu Riverside, "Summer Garden Tour Concert" by Yuyuan Garden, and various cultural and sports events.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong