Belgian cyclist begins solar-powered journey from Brussels to Shanghai

Belgian cyclist Claude Brouir, now in his sixties, officially set off on his cross-continental journey titled "Bike2Shanghai" on Saturday morning from Cinquantenaire Park in Brussels.

Dressed in full cycling gear, Brouir appeared energized, focused, and determined. As he prepared to embark on the four-and-a-half-month, 12,000-kilometer ride across Eurasia, he was brimming with anticipation.

"I'm hoping to see wonderful places and meet wonderful people along the way," he said.

This is no spontaneous adventure — it's a meticulously planned and deeply personal mission.

Last November, Brouir traveled to China for the first time to visit his eldest son, who is married and settled in Shanghai. While there, he also joined a local cycling event. The experience, he said, profoundly changed his perception of China and ignited a fascination with the country.

"My first impression of China was its modernity," Brouir told Xinhua. "The outdated image we once had was completely overturned. People everywhere were paying with smartphones, and the trains were incredibly advanced. Now, when I think of China, the word that comes to mind is 'modern'."

That trip planted the seed for a bold idea: to cycle from Brussels all the way to Shanghai, exploring more of China along the way.

Unlike a typical bike tour, Brouir is riding a customized solar-powered tricycle. It is equipped with a trailer carrying his tent and daily essentials, plus two electric motors - one for level roads, another for climbs - and four solar panels that together generate up to 500 watts of theoretical power.

"It's going to be a 100 percent green ride," Brouir said with a smile.

This isn't his first long-distance journey. In 2018, after building his solar trike, he rode 5,000 kilometers through Amsterdam, Berlin, Luxembourg, Paris, and Rome - a feat he accomplished shortly after being diagnosed with cancer.

"Cancer turned my life upside down," he said. "Now in remission, I've learned one crucial lesson: don't wait. Don't postpone what truly matters until retirement - you never know if you'll have the health or strength to do it."

While the goal of the trip is to reunite with his son, Brouir is also riding for a greater cause.

Brouir hopes the ride will inspire others facing similar battles. He has "sold" the kilometers of his route to raise funds for organizations supporting cancer patients.

"This journey isn't just for me," he said. "I'm riding on behalf of others as well."

At around 10:10 am local time, cheered on by a crowd of supporters, Brouir strapped on his helmet and began pedaling. Over 20 Chinese and Belgian cycling enthusiasts joined him for the first stretch.

Brouir plans to ride about 100 kilometers a day, aiming to arrive in Shanghai by late August.

He hopes his journey will serve as another bridge of friendship between China and Europe, promoting mutual understanding along the way.

"I look forward to meeting more Chinese friends during the ride," he said. "If you see me passing through your city, come and say hello!"