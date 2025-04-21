Seven held after investigation into Disney store thefts

Shanghai police have arrested seven suspects for allegedly stealing toys worth over 500,000 yuan from the World of Disney Store in Disneytown in the Pudong New Area, according to Shanghai TV.

Police officers at the Shanghai International Tourism Resort received a report saying the store had caught two thieves. Police found no stolen goods on them but security guards said they had witnessed shoplifting.

When surveillance videos were checked, officers said they found members of a gang stealing items and transferring them to accomplices. The accomplices then took the toys to remote backstreets, where other accomplices took them.