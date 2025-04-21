|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

Seven held after investigation into Disney store thefts

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  20:32 UTC+8, 2025-04-21       0
Police say toys worth 500,000 yuan were stolen in just two weeks before the arrests of gang members said to be involved in shoplifting at Disneytown in the Pudong New Area.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  20:32 UTC+8, 2025-04-21       0

Shanghai police have arrested seven suspects for allegedly stealing toys worth over 500,000 yuan from the World of Disney Store in Disneytown in the Pudong New Area, according to Shanghai TV.

Police officers at the Shanghai International Tourism Resort received a report saying the store had caught two thieves. Police found no stolen goods on them but security guards said they had witnessed shoplifting.

When surveillance videos were checked, officers said they found members of a gang stealing items and transferring them to accomplices. The accomplices then took the toys to remote backstreets, where other accomplices took them.

Seven held after investigation into Disney store thefts

A screen shot of a surveillance video said to show two suspects stealing toys from the World of Disney Store.

Two additional suspects were identified as fences, purchasing the stolen merchandise and reselling at discounted prices.

By March 31, all the seven suspects had been detained.

An investigation is said to have found that the gang had been buying goods from the Disney store and reselling them at a profit. As this is banned by the resort, they were blacklisted. That's when the thefts started, police said, with sometimes more than 10 times a day being taken.

Police said the gang had stolen toys worth over 500,000 yuan in the two weeks before their detention.

Seven held after investigation into Disney store thefts

Police with a large number of toys said to have been stolen from the World of Disney Store.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai
Pudong New Area
Disney Store
Pudong
Disney
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     