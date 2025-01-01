Global designers transform city into a blooming paradise
17:38 UTC+8, 2025-04-21 0
British garden designer Lee Parks introduces his "Sense in the City" garden, which is part of the ongoing 2025 International Flower Show.
17:38 UTC+8, 2025-04-21 0
Innovative landscapes by visionary designers have transformed Shanghai into a blossoming paradise for the 2025 International Flower Show at Xintiandi in Huangpu District.
Among them is British garden designer Lee Parks. Take a tour of his "Sense in the City" garden, a vibrant ode to biodiversity designed to bring butterflies back to the urban heart.
Source: SHINE Editor: Ma Yue
Special Reports