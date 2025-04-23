﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

Fudan graduates donate a billion yuan to university

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  22:26 UTC+8, 2025-04-23       0
Money will be used to develop the Xue Min Institute of Advanced Studies, which aims to become a world-class institution for natural sciences research, and a hotbed of innovation.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  22:26 UTC+8, 2025-04-23       0

A couple who are Fudan alumni have donated a billion yuan ($137.2 million) to support an institute of advanced studies, the university, which is about to celebrate its 120th anniversary, revealed on Wednesday.

The donation came from Li Ping, a polymers major of Class 1985 and co-founder of Chinese battery giant CATL, and his wife Liao Mei, a history major of Class 1986.

The money will be used to support the development of the Xue Min Institute of Advanced Studies, which aims to become a world-class institution for high-level basic research and interdisciplinary research of natural sciences, and a hotbed of science and technology innovation.

It will welcome young scientists from all over the world within five years after graduation from their doctoral programs, said the university. It promises to provide support for them to carry out ground-breaking and revolutionary research with far-reaching influence. The support could be as long as 20 years, so researchers can feel enabled to carry out high-risk but high-value research.

The institute was established to address the challenges amid changes in the global science and technology innovation landscape and escalating technological and industrial reforms.

"We have been looking for such a program at Fudan, which we expect to be academically challenging, time consuming, and financially demanding but can have a profound effect on society. We would regard it as our social responsibility," said Liao.

When the couple heard about the plan to establish such an institute, they immediately began discussions with university leaders and eventually decided to make the donation.

"We feel China has come to the stage where it can make some contributions to the whole of humanity and world in the fields of natural sciences and basic sciences," said Li.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     