News / Metro

Moon samples highlight of Space Day exhibition

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:23 UTC+8, 2025-04-24       0
"Out of this world" show at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, will focus on China's history of space exploration and the achievements it has made.
Dong Jun / SHINE

Rocket models on display at the Space Day of China exhibition.

Moon samples highlight of Space Day exhibition
Dong Jun / SHINE

A journalist takes a photo of the lunar samples.

A close look at lunar samples from both sides of the Moon is on offer at an exhibition marking the 10th Space Day of China.

The exhibition, at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, will run to May 5, enabling visitors to learn about China's history of space exploration and the achievements it has made, as well as its collaboration with the rest of the world in the aerospace area.

Moon samples highlight of Space Day exhibition
Dong Jun / SHINE

A visitor looks at the return capsule of the Chang'e-5 spacecraft.

Moon samples highlight of Space Day exhibition
Yang Meiping / SHINE

A model of a Mars rover.

Visitors can see models of rockets, satellites, lunar and Mars rovers, aircraft and other related parts and devices. There are also real items such as the debris of rocket engines.

The lunar samples collected by the Chang'e-5 and Chang'e-6 missions are being shown together. Not far away is the Chang'e-5 capsule that brought back the samples from the near side of the Moon.

Moon samples highlight of Space Day exhibition

A lunar sample from the near side of the Moon.

Moon samples highlight of Space Day exhibition
Yang Meiping / SHINE

Models of space suits are on display.

There are also devices for visitors to experience space exploration, including VR glasses to learn about constellations, and the sound collected on Mars by Mars rover Zhurong in 2021.

There is a special section for Shanghai to showcase its strength in aerospace, with local companies displaying their latest products and districts highlighting related industrial clusters.

Moon samples highlight of Space Day exhibition
Yang Meiping / SHINE

A 1:1 model of a huge pumpkin which grew from seeds that had been taken into space.

If you go

Venue: Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center 上海世博展览馆

Address: No. 850, Bocheng Road 博成路850号

Dates: till May 5 (April 24-26 for professional visitors only)

Tickets: Free

Visitors can scan the code below to make reservations.

Moon samples highlight of Space Day exhibition
Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
