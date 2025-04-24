Moon samples highlight of Space Day exhibition
A close look at lunar samples from both sides of the Moon is on offer at an exhibition marking the 10th Space Day of China.
The exhibition, at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, will run to May 5, enabling visitors to learn about China's history of space exploration and the achievements it has made, as well as its collaboration with the rest of the world in the aerospace area.
Visitors can see models of rockets, satellites, lunar and Mars rovers, aircraft and other related parts and devices. There are also real items such as the debris of rocket engines.
The lunar samples collected by the Chang'e-5 and Chang'e-6 missions are being shown together. Not far away is the Chang'e-5 capsule that brought back the samples from the near side of the Moon.
There are also devices for visitors to experience space exploration, including VR glasses to learn about constellations, and the sound collected on Mars by Mars rover Zhurong in 2021.
There is a special section for Shanghai to showcase its strength in aerospace, with local companies displaying their latest products and districts highlighting related industrial clusters.
If you go
Venue: Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center 上海世博展览馆
Address: No. 850, Bocheng Road 博成路850号
Dates: till May 5 (April 24-26 for professional visitors only)
Tickets: Free
Visitors can scan the code below to make reservations.