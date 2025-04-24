Discounts galore at this year's Double Five Shopping Festival

Residents and visitors will be able to enjoy a range of exciting events, performances, outdoor bazaars, and cruise tours in addition to shopping discounts in the next two months.

Subsidies for home item purchases and vehicle trade-ins, as well as enhanced services for visitors will be highlights during the sixth annual Double Five Shopping Festival.

The two-month shopping season will also feature district level promotion campaigns which include thousands of brands and discounts for specific categories such as home appliances, vehicles, catering, clothing, and jewellery.

Downtown shopping centers such as those in Huangpu, Jing'an, and Pudong will offer additional membership benefits and discount coupons on top of city-level subsidies for overseas customers, according to Liu Min, deputy director of the Shanghai Commerce Commission.

Shanghai will also make further efforts to optimize the instant tax refund service for tourists, and more tax refund counters will be added so that visitors can also enjoy the shopping season, she said.

Nearly 100 shopping malls in nine downtown districts will also stage new product launches, alongside shopping subsidies for high quality items at affordable prices, to woo travelers and city residents.

Among the events being held are the Shanghai Beauty Festival, Sports Festival, Shanghai Coffee Festival, Shanghai International Cruise Festival, Pet Joy Festival, and Shanghai Digital Consumption Festival, each catering to different customer demands.

