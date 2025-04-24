|   
News / Metro

Discounts galore at this year's Double Five Shopping Festival

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:52 UTC+8, 2025-04-24
Bonanza for city residents and visitors alike with the two-month shopping season featuring district level promotion campaigns which will include money off thousands of brands.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:52 UTC+8, 2025-04-24

Residents and visitors will be able to enjoy a range of exciting events, performances, outdoor bazaars, and cruise tours in addition to shopping discounts in the next two months.

Subsidies for home item purchases and vehicle trade-ins, as well as enhanced services for visitors will be highlights during the sixth annual Double Five Shopping Festival.

The two-month shopping season will also feature district level promotion campaigns which include thousands of brands and discounts for specific categories such as home appliances, vehicles, catering, clothing, and jewellery.

Downtown shopping centers such as those in Huangpu, Jing'an, and Pudong will offer additional membership benefits and discount coupons on top of city-level subsidies for overseas customers, according to Liu Min, deputy director of the Shanghai Commerce Commission.

Shanghai will also make further efforts to optimize the instant tax refund service for tourists, and more tax refund counters will be added so that visitors can also enjoy the shopping season, she said.

Nearly 100 shopping malls in nine downtown districts will also stage new product launches, alongside shopping subsidies for high quality items at affordable prices, to woo travelers and city residents.

Among the events being held are the Shanghai Beauty Festival, Sports Festival, Shanghai Coffee Festival, Shanghai International Cruise Festival, Pet Joy Festival, and Shanghai Digital Consumption Festival, each catering to different customer demands.

Pet events and sales campaigns involving elderly care products will be new highlights this year.

A series of pet-related events such as pet-themed outdoor lifestyle bazaars and fashion shows will be held during the preliminary rounds in Changning for the Dog Puller World Championship.

During June's International Exhibition of Senior Care, Rehabilitation Medicine and Healthcare, demonstration rooms that have been remodeled to suit senior residents will be showcased, and nutritional supplements, food menus and tour groups that are elderly friendly will also be highlighted.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
