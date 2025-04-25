Your traffic guide to Sunday's Nike After Dark Tour
The 2025 Nike After Dark Tour will be held in Shanghai from 9pm to 10:30pm on Sunday, with temporary traffic restrictions along parts of the route.
The 10-kilometer women's race will start at Century Square on East Nanjing Road and pass through key areas such as East Zhongshan No.1 Road, Bansongyuan Road, Miaojiang Road, and the Huangpu Riverside Walkway.
From 7pm to 9:30pm, East Nanjing Road (from Middle Zhejiang Road to Middle Fujian Road) will be closed to all vehicles and pedestrians.
The following roads will be closed to vehicles, and pedestrians will not be allowed to cross the race track during designated periods:
8:45pm-9:20pm
- Middle Zhejiang Road (from Jiujiang Road to East Beijing Road)
- Hubei Road (from Jiujiang Road to East Nanjing Road)
- Middle Fujian Road (from Jiujiang Road to Tianjin Road)
- South Shanxi Road (from Jiujiang Road to Tianjin Road)
- Middle Shandong Road (from Jiujiang Road to Tianjin Road)
8:50pm-9:25pm
- Middle Henan Road (from East Yan'an Road to East Beijing Road)
- Middle Jiangxi Road (from Tianjin Road to Jiujiang Road)
- Middle Sichuan Road (from Dianchi Road to Jiujiang Road)
The following roads will be closed to all vehicles at designated periods:
- 8:50pm-9:30pm East Zhongshan No. 1 Road (both directions from East Beijing Road to East Yan'an Road)
- 8:50pm-9:35 pm East Zhongshan No. 2 Road (northbound from East Yan'an Road to Dongmen Road) and Dongmen Road (from East Zhongshan No.2 Road to Waima Road)
- 8:55pm-9:40pm Waima Road (from Dongmen Road to Xinmatou Street)
- 9pm-10:30pm Waima Road (from Lujiabang Road to Bansongyuan Road)
- 9:05pm-10:30pm The south part Bansongyuan Road (from Waima Road to South Xizang Road); Wangda Road (from Bansongyuan Road to Miaojiang Road); Miaojiang Road (from South Xizang Road to Bansongyuan Road)
Some bus routes overlapping with the race route will be suspended, shortened, or rerouted.
Vehicles with race access permits will be allowed to enter restricted areas.
From 8:55pm to 9:50pm, ferry services between Yangjiadu Ferry Station and East Fuxing Road Ferry Station will be suspended.
The 9th "Little Kunshan Cup" Family Fun Run will kick off on Saturday morning. From 7am to 12pm, temporary road closures will be in effect in a designated area of Songjiang District, bordered by Huatianjing to the west, Yongkun Road to the north, Kunbei Branch Road to the east, and Kunfeng Road to the south.
West Jinggang Road (between Wenxiang Road and Kunfeng Road) will also be closed during this period.