﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

Your traffic guide to Sunday's Nike After Dark Tour

﻿ Li Xueqing
Li Xueqing
  21:02 UTC+8, 2025-04-25       0
Celebration of women's running will be held in Shanghai from 9pm to 10:30pm on Sunday, with temporary traffic restrictions put in place along parts of the route at specified times.
﻿ Li Xueqing
Li Xueqing
  21:02 UTC+8, 2025-04-25       0

The 2025 Nike After Dark Tour will be held in Shanghai from 9pm to 10:30pm on Sunday, with temporary traffic restrictions along parts of the route.

The 10-kilometer women's race will start at Century Square on East Nanjing Road and pass through key areas such as East Zhongshan No.1 Road, Bansongyuan Road, Miaojiang Road, and the Huangpu Riverside Walkway.

From 7pm to 9:30pm, East Nanjing Road (from Middle Zhejiang Road to Middle Fujian Road) will be closed to all vehicles and pedestrians.

The following roads will be closed to vehicles, and pedestrians will not be allowed to cross the race track during designated periods:

8:45pm-9:20pm

  • Middle Zhejiang Road (from Jiujiang Road to East Beijing Road)
  • Hubei Road (from Jiujiang Road to East Nanjing Road)
  • Middle Fujian Road (from Jiujiang Road to Tianjin Road)
  • South Shanxi Road (from Jiujiang Road to Tianjin Road)
  • Middle Shandong Road (from Jiujiang Road to Tianjin Road)

8:50pm-9:25pm

  • Middle Henan Road (from East Yan'an Road to East Beijing Road)
  • Middle Jiangxi Road (from Tianjin Road to Jiujiang Road)
  • Middle Sichuan Road (from Dianchi Road to Jiujiang Road)

The following roads will be closed to all vehicles at designated periods:

  • 8:50pm-9:30pm East Zhongshan No. 1 Road (both directions from East Beijing Road to East Yan'an Road)
  • 8:50pm-9:35 pm East Zhongshan No. 2 Road (northbound from East Yan'an Road to Dongmen Road) and Dongmen Road (from East Zhongshan No.2 Road to Waima Road)
  • 8:55pm-9:40pm Waima Road (from Dongmen Road to Xinmatou Street)
  • 9pm-10:30pm Waima Road (from Lujiabang Road to Bansongyuan Road)
  • 9:05pm-10:30pm The south part Bansongyuan Road (from Waima Road to South Xizang Road); Wangda Road (from Bansongyuan Road to Miaojiang Road); Miaojiang Road (from South Xizang Road to Bansongyuan Road)

Some bus routes overlapping with the race route will be suspended, shortened, or rerouted.

Vehicles with race access permits will be allowed to enter restricted areas.

From 8:55pm to 9:50pm, ferry services between Yangjiadu Ferry Station and East Fuxing Road Ferry Station will be suspended.

The 9th "Little Kunshan Cup" Family Fun Run will kick off on Saturday morning. From 7am to 12pm, temporary road closures will be in effect in a designated area of Songjiang District, bordered by Huatianjing to the west, Yongkun Road to the north, Kunbei Branch Road to the east, and Kunfeng Road to the south.

West Jinggang Road (between Wenxiang Road and Kunfeng Road) will also be closed during this period.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Zhongshan
Nanjing
Tianjin
Shanghai
Beijing
Century Square
Songjiang
Huangpu
Fuxing Road
Nanjing Road
Nike
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     