Your traffic guide to Sunday's Nike After Dark Tour

The 2025 Nike After Dark Tour will be held in Shanghai from 9pm to 10:30pm on Sunday, with temporary traffic restrictions along parts of the route.

The 10-kilometer women's race will start at Century Square on East Nanjing Road and pass through key areas such as East Zhongshan No.1 Road, Bansongyuan Road, Miaojiang Road, and the Huangpu Riverside Walkway.

From 7pm to 9:30pm, East Nanjing Road (from Middle Zhejiang Road to Middle Fujian Road) will be closed to all vehicles and pedestrians.

The following roads will be closed to vehicles, and pedestrians will not be allowed to cross the race track during designated periods:

8:45pm-9:20pm

Middle Zhejiang Road (from Jiujiang Road to East Beijing Road)

Hubei Road (from Jiujiang Road to East Nanjing Road)

Middle Fujian Road (from Jiujiang Road to Tianjin Road)

South Shanxi Road (from Jiujiang Road to Tianjin Road)

Middle Shandong Road (from Jiujiang Road to Tianjin Road)

8:50pm-9:25pm