Something big is brewing on the North Bund

The scent of coffee is about to fill the air as the 2025 Shanghai International Coffee Culture Festival launches on April 30, turning the city into a buzzing brew haven. From April 29 to May 2, the city’s biggest “coffee-centered integrated cross-industry events and activities” will take place along the scenic North Bund, the main market for this year's festival.

Spanning a 2.3-kilometer riverside stretch and 24,000 square meters of open-air space, the main market will feature more than 350 booths from top coffee brands, along with a vibrant lineup of performances, sports competitions, cultural and tourism experiences, trendy cultural and creative products, outdoor movies, intangible cultural heritage shows, and delicious specialty foods. Built around the idea of a “borderless community,” the market delivers the full Shanghai experience — where you can enjoy stunning views, relax by the water, sip great coffee, create lasting memories, and touch the future — all in one place. Over the course of the 4-day event, activities such as a 300-square-meter beach atmosphere, “Early Coffee, Late Alcohol” markets (早C晚A市集), flash mob theater, and drone performances will take center stage. The North Bund’s spectacular skyline becomes a backdrop for art installations and photo spots.

International coffee lovers will serve as the festival’s “global coffee advocates,” exploring Shanghai’s cafes and capturing the city’s rich coffee culture through city walks and exploring local shops. One highlight is a virtual cafe experience linking Shanghai with Italy’s Caffè Carraro (卡乐罗咖啡馆). Festivalgoers can chat live with Italian coffee drinkers via big screen — bringing global coffee culture face-to-face. And for a lucky few, the newly opened Grand Hall will offer an exclusive opportunity for just 50 visitors to step inside this iconic building, which carries a century of history. This year’s festival expands to all 16 districts of Shanghai and the Lingang Special Area, each hosting their own themed coffee events. Plus, there's a Best Coffee Shops Competition inviting the public to vote for their favorite local cafes.

Massive online deals It’s not just offline — major online platforms are going all in with promotions: Meituan: Grab your "Late Alcohol" discount vouchers (晚A消费券) on Meituan or Dianping — just 10,000 up for grabs daily!

Join the “Tipsy Market” (微醺市集) pop-up event at the festival's main market, where over 10,000 cups of creative cocktails and 10,000 bottles of beer will be given out for free.

Over 20 top coffee brands will roll out limited-time 0.01-yuan deals — each day featuring a different brand. But quantities are limited and time slots vary, so set your alarms and keep an eye on the app — it’s all about timing (and a bit of luck)!

Snag one of 30,000 limited-time coffee gift packs, and don’t miss out on exclusive themed merchandise like coffee bean bags and city-themed fridge magnets!

Ele.me: Partnering with major coffee chains and boutique cafes, Ele.me is giving away 1.5 million cups of coffee!

Plus, the popular “First Cup in Shanghai” campaign is back — travelers visiting the city during the May Day holiday can claim a special coffee voucher to kickstart their trip.

Check in at the main market and you might score a surprise blind box!

Alipay: Teaming up with top coffee brands, Alipay is offering subsidies worth over 10 million yuan, with instant money off and surprise free orders available through its “tap to pay” (碰一碰) feature.

The international version of Alipay will also highlight the coffee festival on the homepages of e-wallets across 13 countries and regions, bringing global attention to the celebration.

Douyin: Partnering with top coffee brands, Douyin is rolling out exclusive perks for the festival, including coffee vouchers for both residents and visitors.

