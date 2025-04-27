Shanghai's smart fix for e-bike violators

Shanghai's traffic police are using modern technologies to handle frequent violations by electric bicycle riders.

E-bike users, especially delivery service providers, are a major cause of traffic accidents in the city, with offenses such as running red signals, riding against traffic, failing to use authorized lanes, and accessing restricted locations such as bridges and tunnels.

Surveillance cameras are being used at numerous intersections to record footage of e-bike violations. If the evidence is conclusive, registered owners will be asked to pay penalties.

Luo Wenbin, head of the Shanghai traffic management corps' enforcement management brigade, told Jiefang Daily that non-motorized vehicle offenses are most widespread when police are not present.

"We are using technology to boost efficiency, ramp up deterrence against lawbreakers, and cut down on accidents," he said. "Penalties are just a means; safety is the end goal."

The initiative will be gradually expanded to include high-risk intersections with regular violations.

In addition to surveillance cameras, the use of RFID (radio frequency identification) chips has also reduced traffic offenses. RFID chips serve as compact data storage devices, enabling wireless scanning for object tracking and identification.

Local regulations demand that electric bikes used for delivery services should have special license plates equipped with RFID chips. RFID chips are now installed at over 800 crossroads and major intersections in the city, monitoring vehicle trajectories and recording violations in real time. Since the beginning of the year, these devices have detected more than 153,000 violations.

The traffic police are collaborating with local communities, schools, and businesses to launch targeted safety campaigns for key groups such as delivery drivers, the elderly, and students. The initiatives attempt to increase e-bike riders' safety and legal knowledge by using methods such as watching traffic violation footage and simulating accident scenes.