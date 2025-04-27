A May Day ride into the heart of the 2025 Shanghai Longines Global Champions Tour

Experience world class show jumping at the 2025 Shanghai Longines Global Champions Tour during the May Day holiday.

Ti Gong

Looking for something unforgettable this May holiday? The Shanghai Juss International Equestrian Center is set to become one of the city’s hottest must-visit landmarks! From May 2 to May 4, the 2025 Shanghai Longines Global Champions Tour will take over the venue with all the pomp and pageantry you'd expect from the world's top show jumping event. To learn more about the Shanghai Juss International Equestrian Center, click the link: City's new equestrian center set for its first major competition Recognized as a five-star show jumping competition under the International Equestrian Federation (FEI), it’s the highest-level and most internationally influential equestrian event ever held in the Chinese mainland — and a true visual spectacle!

Ti Gong

When To Catch the Action Matches on May 2 and 3 include both daytime and nighttime sessions. The highlight on May 2’s night session? The second round of the Global Champions League (GCL), with riders facing 1.60-meter-high jumps — a feat only about a hundred horses worldwide can conquer. On May 4, the prestigious Longines Grand Prix — also featuring 1.60-meter obstacles — will light up the afternoon session.

Ti Gong

How to Get Your Tickets Tickets are now on sale through the Juss Sports app or via its mini-programs on WeChat and Alipay. Or simply head over to the City News Service WeChat mini-program, tap "Service-Juss Sports," and grab your ticket there!

Alongside regular tickets, special combo packages like Family Tickets (available for 2 adults+1 child or 1 adult+1 child) are also available — perfect for a family day out, complete with special souvenirs. Don't forget your ID! You'll need a valid identification document like an ID card, passport or a Hong Kong/Macau/Taiwan travel permit to snag your ticket. Meet the Stars This year’s event is bigger than ever, welcoming 99 top show jumping horses — the largest number in the event’s history! They are arriving in two separate batches. The horses are traveling from the Netherlands to Belgium’s Liège Airport, then flying with Qatar Airways (with a stopover in Doha) to Shanghai — a journey of nearly 16 hours. The first charter flight carried a team of 11 professionals, including 10 grooms and 1 veterinarian, all dedicated to ensuring the horses' safety and comfort every step of the way. The first batch of 50 elite horses landed safely at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in the early hours of April 27, accompanied by a professional team and custom-made horse transport, and have since arrived at the venue.

Ti Gong

It’s not just the horses that are making history — the rider lineup is packed with stars, too! Henrik von Eckermann (world champion and world No. 1) of Sweden, Briton Ben Maher (Tokyo Olympic champion and fresh off a runner-up finish at the World Cup Finals), and Olympic champions Scott Brash of Britain and Germany's Marcus Ehning — both crowd favorites in Shanghai — will also be competing, showcasing mind-blowing teamwork with their horses.

Ti Gong

Chinese Riders to Watch On the Chinese side, Pang Qinyu (庞钦宇), signed by Juss Sports, returns for his second appearance in Shanghai. After making a stunning debut in last year’s FEI five-star competition here, he went on to win his first Grand Prix title at Belgium’s Sentower Park. Keep an eye out for young Chinese talent Zhang Yifan (仉怡凡) and You Yanhe (尤彦贺) as well, both entering the competition with wild cards.

Beyond the Arena It’s not just about the competition — the event will also feature exciting activities such as rider autograph sessions and industry forums. Additionally, the B1 and B2 spaces at the venue will be open to all visitors, offering more immersive equestrian cultural experiences. Tips for Spectators Remember, the horses are super sensitive. Keep it down while they're strutting their stuff in the arena — no loud noises or flash photography, please! And when they're done, let's keep the applause on the quiet side to avoid any spooks. Dress code alert! Regardless of gender, tidy up and keep it classy. Flip-flops, hoodies and singlets are a no-go. Ladies, a chic little hat could be your perfect accessory — just make sure it's secured! Keep the noise and smoke to a minimum during the event. Phones should be either off or on silent — this isn't the place for ringtones and chat alerts. Stay cool and collected while watching the competition. Avoid sudden moves, and save your cheers and whistles for another time to keep the horses calm and focused. Leave the flags and banners at home. When snapping pics, make sure to turn off your flash to keep the scene serene for both horses and riders. No littering, please! Keep food and other items tidy to avoid any accidents or disruptions in the arena. Kids in tow? Keep a close watch on the little ones and prevent any run-arounds near the arena fence. Let's keep it safe and enjoyable for everyone!

Ti Gong