Shanghai Cruise Tourism Festival to open with dazzling waterfront shows

Shanghai's annual Cruise Tourism Festival will begin on April 30 at Wusongkou waterfront with a variety of activities, performances, and unique travel experiences.

The festival ends on May 20.

The opening night will feature a drone and fireworks performance called "Monkey King – Havoc in Heaven" at the Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal. As a highlight, the Wusongkou port will hold the first low-altitude helicopter tour at the confluence over the Huangpu River, Yangtze River, and East China Sea.

The trial flights are scheduled for May 5 and will offer a unique "cruise + air" tourism experience. New regional aviation routes are also being planned to connect the Wusongkou neighborhood with other tourism hubs in the city.

During the festival, the Wusongkou waterfront, which was recently renovated as part of the district's urban regeneration plan, will display a new riverside lifestyle.