Shanghai Cruise Tourism Festival to open with dazzling waterfront shows
Shanghai's annual Cruise Tourism Festival will begin on April 30 at Wusongkou waterfront with a variety of activities, performances, and unique travel experiences.
The festival ends on May 20.
The opening night will feature a drone and fireworks performance called "Monkey King – Havoc in Heaven" at the Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal. As a highlight, the Wusongkou port will hold the first low-altitude helicopter tour at the confluence over the Huangpu River, Yangtze River, and East China Sea.
The trial flights are scheduled for May 5 and will offer a unique "cruise + air" tourism experience. New regional aviation routes are also being planned to connect the Wusongkou neighborhood with other tourism hubs in the city.
During the festival, the Wusongkou waterfront, which was recently renovated as part of the district's urban regeneration plan, will display a new riverside lifestyle.
The "Baoshan Gifts" Cultural Shop at the Changtan Sightseeing Tower will offer local tourism products and traditional crafts from April 30.
The inaugural Shanghai Street Auto Life Festival, combining car shows, lifestyle markets, and cruise-themed activities, will also be held along the waterfront.
A student-led "Yangtze River Wall Art Project" will see hundreds of young artists paint murals on the riverside flood wall, creating a new visual landmark on the Baoshan shore.
Baoshan will host cultural and lifestyle events such as art exhibitions, music performances, and heritage craft markets, as well as open-air movie screenings and family-friendly activities under the "Cruise + Culture" theme.
Whether you're curious about cruise travel or simply looking for a festive day along the river, this year's Cruise Tourism Festival offers a mix of sights, sounds, and surprises designed to connect the city with the sea.
If you go:
Date: April 30 to May 20
Main Venue: Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal & Baoshan Waterfront
Address: 1 Baoyang Rd, Baoshan District
Admission: Free
Getting There: Take Metro Line 3 to Baoyang Road Station and then take a taxi to the venue.