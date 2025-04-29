Bund investment promotion salon pushes 'Business-friendly Huangpu' brand

The 2025 Bund Street Investment Promotion Salon and Charity Night event was held at the Bund Old City Hall on Monday.

Shen Danna, deputy director of Huangpu, pointed out in her speech that the district's economy has shown strong resilience, and its economic density has consistently remained among the top in the country.

"At present, Huangpu, as the core location, is creating a beautiful business card for investment and development with diverse scenes. As a gateway to the outside world, Huangpu is cultivating innovative industries as a driving force for economic growth. As a city that is suitable for both business and industry, Huangpu is using gold medal services to build an ecological closed loop of government enterprise cooperation."

Xu Tao, secretary of Party working committee of the Bund subdistrict, stated that in the future, the Bund will continue to integrate investment promotion services and optimize the first-class business environment.

"We sincerely invite entrepreneurs from all over the world to work together, focus on the present, and create a better future."

To empower and create a more attractive and competitive business environment, and to jointly paint an open and inclusive new business landscape, the "Bund · Friend Circle Plan and Bund Business Service Package 3.0" was officially released during the event.

The upgraded service package not only enables more efficient and comprehensive utilization of local government resources to serve enterprises. It will also provide the most intuitive introduction for more enterprises interested in joining Huangpu and deepening their cultivation in the Bund, providing more service options and nurturing infinite possibilities.

In the next stage, the Bund will continue to strive for excellence, continuously strengthen diversified linkage, resource empowerment, polish the "Window of the City, Beautify the Bund Together" business card, and make full use of various cultural, brand, and spatial resources.

It will build an interconnected and shared platform for enterprise development and exchanges, continue to create a market-oriented, rule of law, and international first-class business environment, and inspire more surging momentum for economic development, according to Xu.