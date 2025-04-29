﻿
News / Metro

Mostly clear skies ahead for May Day holiday

Zhu Qing
  23:11 UTC+8, 2025-04-29       0
Shanghai residents will be treated to mostly sunny and travel-friendly weather during the five-day break, though there may be brief showers and strong winds on some days.
Shanghai is set to enjoy mostly sunny and travel-friendly conditions during the five-day May Day holiday from May 1 to 5.

Brief showers or thunderstorms may occur on May 1 and May 5, but the rest of the holiday is expected to be dry and clear – ideal for outdoor activities.

Temperatures will climb during the first half of the holiday, with daytime highs peaking at 33 degrees Celsius on May 3.

A cold front will move in on the afternoon of May 3, bringing cooler daytime highs of 23-25 degrees Celsius on May 4-5.

Strong winds are forecast from the evening of May 2 through May 3.

Gusts may reach Force 6-7 on land, Force 7-8 along riversides, coastal zones, and the Yangtze Estuary, and up to Force 8-9 in offshore areas such as Yangshan Port.

Winds are expected to ease overnight on May 3.

The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau advises residents and visitors to take sun protection measures during the early holiday heat and to stay informed of weather and traffic updates as wind and rain may affect travel plans.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Shanghai
Special Reports
