Results out for the first round of 'Young Voices, Shanghai Stories' English Talent Show

The first-round writing evaluation for the 2025 "Young Voices, Shanghai Stories" English Talent Show is out. Those who made it have to submit a video speech for the next round.

We are thrilled to announce the results of the first-round writing evaluation for the 2025 "Young Voices, Shanghai Stories" English Talent Show! After rigorous review by our expert panel, outstanding students from both the primary school and middle school groups have earned their advancement to the next stage: the Themed Video Speech Round.

Congratulations to the following qualifiers (see attached list):

- Primary School (Group A) Semi-finalists Name Grade School Ni Yanchen Grade 5 Shanghai United International School (Hongqiao) Zhang Yuyan Grade 4 Shanghai Huangpu Foreign Language Primary School Su Yuyu Grade 4 Shanghai United International School (Hongqiao) Yang Yunxi Grade 3 Shanghai United International School Wang Yiyi Grade 1 Shanghai United International School Zhao Ziyi Grade 3 Shanghai United International School Liu Yangchenxi Grade 3 Shanghai United International School (Hongqiao) Olly Li Grade 1 Shanghai United International School Penny Liu Grade 3 Shanghai United International School Tina Xu Grade 4 Shanghai United International School (Hongqiao) Huang Xitong Grade 3 Shanghai United International School Cui Zhiqing Grade 1 Shanghai United International School Dan Zhaoshi Grade 5 Shanghai United International School Damon Dai Grade 1 Shanghai United International School Oliver James Brend Grade 2 Yew Chung International School of Shanghai, Pudong Li Tianlang Grade 3 Shanghai United International School Yu Xiwen Grade 3 Shanghai United International School Li Tianxia Grade 5 Shanghai United International School Li Huiyi Grade 3 Shanghai United International School Peiqin Lee Grade 4 Shanghai YK Pao School Jasper Lou Grade 3 Shanghai United International School Zhang Yukai Grade 3 Shanghai United International School Elizabeth Wu Grade 3 Shanghai United International School (Hongqiao) Max Zhao Grade 5 Yew Chung International School of Shanghai, Pudong Yanni Luo Grade 1 Shanghai United International School Jiang Fanchen Grade 4 Shanghai United International School Mia Tang Grade 3 Shanghai United International School Qian Lumian Grade 2 Shanghai United International School Matina Grade 3 Shanghai United International School Adella Goodwin Grade 2 Shanghai United International School Zhang Gujing Grade 1 Shanghai Jing'an District No.3 Central Primary School Wang Ziyu Grade 4 Shanghai United International School Hayden Leung Grade 3 Shanghai United International School (Shangyin) Annie Xing Grade 3 Shanghai United International School Wang Yihui Grade 3 Shanghai United International School Karlyn Shull Grade 5 Shanghai Jiaotong University Affiliated Primary School Candice Shen Grade 5 NACIS Shanghai He Qimiao Grade 4 Shanghai United International School Lee Beng Li Grade 5 NACIS Shanghai Liu Tiange Grade 3 Shanghai United International School Li Kaiqi Grade 3 Shanghai United International School Guo Yuluo Grade 3 Shanghai United International School Abigail Liu Xiangyu Grade 5 Shanghai United International School Zheng Xiaoyu Grade 5 Concordia International School Shanghai Zhou Xiaomeng Grade 3 Shanghai United International School Annika Yang Grade 5 Yew Chung International School of Shanghai, Pudong Vivi Wang Grade 5 NACIS Shanghai Wilson Grade 5 NACIS Shanghai Zhu Zekai Grade 5 Yew Chung International School of Shanghai, Pudong Elizabeth Ann Zhang Grade 2 NACIS Shanghai Genne Zeng Jingzhi Grade 1 Shanghai Singapore International School Aarav Paul Grade 2 Shanghai Singapore International School Yao Yuanren Grade 1 Shanghai Singapore International School Devansh Tiwary Grade 1 Shanghai Singapore International School Felix Yue Yichen Grade 2 Shanghai Singapore International School

- Middle School (Group B) Semi-finalists Name Grade School Winnie Xiao Grade 7 Shanghai United International School Hu Jiaming Grade 7 Shanghai High School International Division Eden Grade 7 Shanghai High School International Division Vicky Chang Grade 6 NACIS Shanghai Harper Gao Grade 7 NACIS Shanghai Victoria Jin Grade 6 Shanghai High School International Division Cindy Xia Grade 6 Nord Anglia International Shanghai, Pudong Cici Gong Grade 8 NACIS Shanghai Jin Chenxi Grade 7 Shanghai Singapore International School Xia Sirui Grade 7 NACIS Shanghai Serena Shen Yunyi Grade 7 Shanghai High School International Division Michael Chen Grade 7 Nord Anglia International Shanghai, Puxi Bolton Yang Bo Grade 6 NACIS Shanghai Heidi Li Grade 8 Nord Anglia Chinese International School Shanghai (NACIS) Rachael Zhu Grade 8 Nord Anglia Chinese International School Minhang Kevin Wang Wenyuan Grade 7 NACIS Shanghai Zhang Gujun Grade 7 Shanghai Yucai Junior High School Ray Cui Grade 6 NACIS Shanghai David Grade 8 NACIS Shanghai Joy Ji Jingyan Grade 7 NACIS Shanghai Althea Yang Naying Grade 7 Shanghai High School International Division Chenhao Yang Grade 7 NACIS Shanghai Rachel Xu Grade 8 NACIS Shanghai Cynthia Koo Grade 6 Concordia International School Shanghai Yoon Yejin Grade 6 Shanghai Korean School Eddie Cai Grade 6 NACIS Shanghai Khaleesi Chen Grade 6 NACIS Shanghai Minnie Song Yifei Grade 6 NACIS Shanghai Kevin Chen Grade 8 Nord Anglia Chinese International School Shanghai Henry Gong Grade 6 Nord Anglia Bilingual School Franco Dong Grade 6 NACIS Shanghai Melody Yao Grade 7 Shanghai American School Pudong Bernadette Zhu Shiqi Grade 7 NACIS Shanghai Tania Jin Yitang Grade 7 Nord Anglia Chinese International School Christina Zhang Grade 7 Nord Anglia International School, Minhang Rachel Xu Grade 6 Shanghai High School International Division Zach Zhang Grade 6 NACIS Shanghai Hugo Chen Grade 9 Nord Anglia Chinese International School Jet Xiao Grade 6 Nord Anglia Chinese International School Sophia Seoyun Park Grade 7 Concordia International School Shanghai Tao Lingfeng Grade 6 Shanghai Singapore International School Rohan Krishna Grade 6 Shanghai Singapore International School

Guidelines & Timeline of Themed Video Speech Round: To ensure a successful next stage, advancing participants should follow the official guidelines and the designated timeline for submitting your Themed Video Speech entries.

1. Video Submission Period: Apr 29 - May 28, 2025 Qualifiers will record a video speech based on their previously submitted composition, delivered without reading from a script. Key rules and requirements on video: - You cannot read from a script; you must deliver your speeches without any help. - Submission deadline: Upload to the registration system by 11:59pm on May 28. Edits are not permitted after submission. - Maximum length: 3 minutes. - Size & Format: Max. 200 MB, MP4/AVI/MOV, or other common video formats. - Aspect Ratio: 16:9 or 4:3 landscape. Stable footage with no shaking/backlighting. - Audio: Clear voice, no background noise.

Note: Please submit a vertical portrait photo of the participant along with the video. The photo will be displayed on the online voting page and at the offline event venue. Ensure the image is clear and presentable. Photo Specifications: - Maximum file size: 5MB - Background: A white or light-colored background is preferred. - Usage: Your photo will be displayed on the video voting page and at the final offline event. Please ensure the photo is clear and presentable.

2. Evaluation Criteria of video: - Speech delivery without reading from a script - Clear pronunciation and articulation, with appropriate intonation and pace - Fluent language use and natural stage presence - Confident, engaging, and expressive delivery