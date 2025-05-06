Shanghai sets global standard in World Bank business environment survey

Shanghai has emerged as a global leader in the World Bank Enterprise Survey in China, with 22 indicators rated at the world's best level.

The survey is part of a new framework launched in 2023 that combines expert analysis with business surveys to evaluate how effectively economies support private sector growth.

This year's results show China making significant strides, with Shanghai's performance standing out.

One striking example is power reliability. According to the report, Shanghai businesses reported zero outages and zero downtime – highlighting world-class infrastructure and responsive service.

In the city's suburban Changxing Township, a local cooperative manager received electricity just two hours after applying through a mobile app.

"Stable power is essential for reducing costs and ensuring production, especially in industries like semiconductors," said Zhu Qi, general manager of Qingyan Group.

Shanghai also stood out in digital finance, reporting zero fees on electronic payments, and scored 96.2 out of 100 for ease of switching internet providers – an indicator of healthy market competition.

In commercial dispute resolution, it earned a perfect score for mediation alternatives. Other top-performing areas included loan processing, tax filing, internet stability, and public procurement.

The survey, based on interviews with more than 2,000 business owners and executives, is widely regarded as authoritative.

Luo Peixin, vice president of East China University of Political Science and Law, said the results highlight Shanghai's success in aligning with global standards and improving administrative efficiency.

The city has made business climate reform a consistent priority, now operating under its eighth annual action plan.

The latest version places strong emphasis on real business feedback and continues to improve areas such as market access, infrastructure, taxation, and dispute resolution.

Officials have also announced a new set of ten breakthrough initiatives to further streamline services and enhance the overall experience for businesses.

With these efforts, Shanghai is positioning itself not just as China's economic powerhouse, but as a top-tier global destination for doing business.