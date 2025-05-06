﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

Shanghai sets global standard in World Bank business environment survey

﻿ Wang Xiang
Wang Xiang
  23:27 UTC+8, 2025-05-06       0
Shanghai has emerged as a global leader in the World Bank Enterprise Survey in China, 2024, with 22 indicators rated at the world's best level.
﻿ Wang Xiang
Wang Xiang
  23:27 UTC+8, 2025-05-06       0

Shanghai has emerged as a global leader in the World Bank Enterprise Survey in China, with 22 indicators rated at the world's best level.

The survey is part of a new framework launched in 2023 that combines expert analysis with business surveys to evaluate how effectively economies support private sector growth.

This year's results show China making significant strides, with Shanghai's performance standing out.

One striking example is power reliability. According to the report, Shanghai businesses reported zero outages and zero downtime – highlighting world-class infrastructure and responsive service.

In the city's suburban Changxing Township, a local cooperative manager received electricity just two hours after applying through a mobile app.

"Stable power is essential for reducing costs and ensuring production, especially in industries like semiconductors," said Zhu Qi, general manager of Qingyan Group.

Shanghai also stood out in digital finance, reporting zero fees on electronic payments, and scored 96.2 out of 100 for ease of switching internet providers – an indicator of healthy market competition.

In commercial dispute resolution, it earned a perfect score for mediation alternatives. Other top-performing areas included loan processing, tax filing, internet stability, and public procurement.

The survey, based on interviews with more than 2,000 business owners and executives, is widely regarded as authoritative.

Luo Peixin, vice president of East China University of Political Science and Law, said the results highlight Shanghai's success in aligning with global standards and improving administrative efficiency.

The city has made business climate reform a consistent priority, now operating under its eighth annual action plan.

The latest version places strong emphasis on real business feedback and continues to improve areas such as market access, infrastructure, taxation, and dispute resolution.

Officials have also announced a new set of ten breakthrough initiatives to further streamline services and enhance the overall experience for businesses.

With these efforts, Shanghai is positioning itself not just as China's economic powerhouse, but as a top-tier global destination for doing business.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Shanghai
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     