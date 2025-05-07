Bricks & Bouquets! Legoland Shanghai Resort to open on July 5

The much-anticipated Legoland Shanghai Resort in suburban Jinshan District, the largest Legoland in the world, will officially open to the public on July 5.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The much-anticipated Legoland Shanghai Resort in suburban Jinshan District, the largest Legoland in the world, is set to open on July 5, Merlin Entertainments, a global leader in branded entertainment destinations, announced on Wednesday. Located in Fengjing Town, Legoland Shanghai Resort is the ultimate Lego theme park and hotel destination for kids aged between 2 and 12 years and their families. It features over 75 interactive rides, shows and attractions as well as thousands of Lego models crafted with more than 85 million Lego bricks across eight immersive "lands."

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The centerpiece of Legoland Shanghai Resort is coming to life as construction of Miniland, a signature attraction which is set to be one of the most iconic worldwide, is progressing smoothly and nearing completion. Visitors will journey through meticulously recreated cityscapes, historic landmarks and natural wonders, all brought to life with dynamic lighting, immersive soundscapes, interactive play zones, and rich storytelling. As a signature Legoland experience, Miniland celebrates the creativity, imagination and playful spirit at the heart of the Lego brand. These models are not only amazing in scale, but their total weight is also more than 45 tons. Through the three themed areas: indoor Miniland, outdoor Miniland and High Tower, guests can visit iconic architectural landscapes and landmarks from across China within a single day.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Legoland Shanghai Resort also offers a wide variety of spectacular shows and entertainment, delivering once-in-a-lifetime experience for visitors. Visitors will be able to meet beloved Lego characters, enjoy 11 spectacular themed shows and special events running throughout the day, and the 4D cinema showcasing blockbuster Lego movies around the clock for fully immersive adventures. Rehearsals are now on for the world's first Lego Monkie Kid Live show, and people can join Monkie Kid and his friends in a race against time to save Flower Fruit Mountain at the opening of the resort.

Ti Gong

This brand-new live show will deliver an unprecedented viewing experience through multiple projection effects and large-scale themed props. Each performance features 13 professional puppeteers bringing the adventure to life, with the showstopping highlight being a 3.7-meter-tall Demon Bull King puppet, masterfully manipulated by three puppeteers in perfect sync. When night falls, the magic begins at Legoland Hotel. The meticulously crafted hotel has 250 immersive themed rooms across five spectacular Lego themes.

Ti Gong

"Announcing the grand opening date is a major milestone for Legoland Shanghai Resort. We're excited to be welcoming guests through the door upon the resort's opening and are getting ready to bring to life the immersive, imaginative and creative theme park experience," said John Jakobsen, chief strategic portfolio development officer at Merlin Entertainments. “Legoland Shanghai Resort will make Lego possibilities come to life on an epic scale, sparking a lifetime of play, creativity and imagination." The construction site is bustling with activity, with the park arch officially installed, marking another milestone in the park's construction. The mysterious veils over the rides and attractions are being gradually unveiled. All 24 core rides are now in the commissioning stage for final pre-opening adjustments and will soon kick off a series of fun-filled adventures for tourists.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE