Forum facilitates mutual development of youth and urban areas

At a briefing, it was disclosed that, after five years, the forum has turned into a global platform for innovative youngsters to exchange and flourish.

The sixth Shanghai Y50 Forum, which takes place on Saturday, will feature a keynote speaker session, the yearly release of top lists of innovative individuals and programs, and policy interpretations.

With the goal of building Shanghai into a city conducive to young people's development, the Y50 Forum this year will host an innovation carnival for the first time to improve the environment for innovation.

This year, over 300 outstanding young people will be invited to join the forum. During the event, selected attendees would pitch their projects. The forum will also issue rankings of the top annual pioneers in other categories.

As Shanghai accelerates the establishment of a science and technology innovation highland with global influence, the city represents both opportunity and responsibility for young people, particularly those working in key sectors such as artificial intelligence and biopharmaceuticals.

Building on the success of the previous five events, this year's version will focus on designing a supportive environment that promotes innovation, particularly through cross-sector exchanges.

In order to cater to global youths, the forum will hold 10 seminars for overseas Chinese, young people in Hong Kong and Macau, overseas returnees working on startups, and female entrepreneurs.

Last year, the forum sponsored 20 workshops, bringing 2,255 young people from around the world. The innovation carnival would host approximately a hundred entrepreneurs and investment firms, allowing them to find their ideal match in terms of technology and cash through in-depth interactions.