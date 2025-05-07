|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

Virtual worlds, real crowds: Gacha games shaping the future of live events

﻿ Guo Jiayi
Guo Jiayi
  01:21 UTC+8, 2025-05-08       0
"It felt like stepping into a dream I never wanted to wake up from," days after watching Honkai: Star Rail LIVE, a fan is still reliving every moment.
﻿ Guo Jiayi
Guo Jiayi
  01:21 UTC+8, 2025-05-08       0

"It felt like stepping into a dream I never wanted to wake up from," days after watching Honkai: Star Rail LIVE at Shanghai's Oriental Sports Center, many attendees were still reliving every moment.

Two of China's most popular gacha games – mobile games where players spend virtual currency to obtain randomized characters – hosted large-scale concerts that transformed digital fandom into real-world spectacle. More than 110,000 tickets for the events sold out within seconds.

The Herta "fired" the real conductor on stage and took over the orchestra.

At Honkai: Star Rail LIVE, the concert opened with a skit in which the virtual character Herta dismissed the human conductor, prompting actors to drag him offstage as the crowd burst into laughter.

The event combined orchestrated music, cinematic staging, and character interactions to recreate key moments from the game's universe.

Across town, Arknights: Ambience Synesthesia returned for its fifth edition. This year's event featured a fan-voted setlist, allowing attendees to hear their favorite tracks performed live.

Fans flooded social media with reactions:

"A show I'll never forget,"

"It felt like living inside my favorite game,"

"The moment thousands sang together gave me chills."

Others described the experience as emotional and unforgettable, particularly during moments when thousands sang together in unison.

"This isn't just a concert – it's a celebration of the six years we've spent together with Hypergryph."

In 2025, gacha games are no longer limited to screens – they've become sprawling digital ecosystems with massive real-world footprints. And their concerts? They're the new Coachellas for a generation raised online.

For fans, the appeal of these live events lies in their electric communal energy.

At Honkai: Star Rail LIVE, virtual characters appeared on screen between songs, engaging the audience in mini-games and photo ops. Fans, initially reserved, joined in enthusiastically.

Some renamed their personal Wi-Fi hotspots to in-game references, facilitating spontaneous meetups and merchandise swaps.

Virtual worlds, real crowds: Gacha games shaping the future of live events

The character March 7th warmed up the crowd with selfies.

The character Mem interacted with the audience.

Virtual worlds, real crowds: Gacha games shaping the future of live events

Personal Wi-Fi hotspots with game character's names

Cosplayers filled the lobbies, while outside, fans traded handmade badges and fan-made merch at every corner – a long-standing tradition among game enthusiasts.

The community vibe spread across the city too – at Jing'an Temple Metro Station, fans gathered around Arknights-themed wall art for photo ops, while hotels nearby handed out character cards to concert-goers.

Virtual worlds, real crowds: Gacha games shaping the future of live events

Cosplayers gather at the Arknights: Ambience Synesthesia

Virtual worlds, real crowds: Gacha games shaping the future of live events

Fan-made postcards, badges, and stickers

Local businesses also reported increased foot traffic. Hotels near the venues, especially in the Xujiahui area, were fully booked during the concert period.

Restaurants and shopping malls known for anime and gaming merchandise, including Metro City and Joy City, saw a significant uptick in visitors, Jiefang Daily reported on Tuesday.

The success of these concerts has raised questions about the future of live entertainment.

As gaming companies invest in high-production, fan-driven performances, some industry analysts say the traditional idol concert model could face new competition.

As gacha games continue to expand their influence beyond screens, the line between online communities and offline events may continue to blur – challenging conventional ideas about what a concert can be, and who it's for.

But for the 110,000 attendees during the holiday, the concerts weren't just about music or fandom or business – they were moments of connection with the city.

Some fans designed anime-themed sightseeing routes across Shanghai, while others planned art-focused itineraries.

Others packed their schedules with back-to-back performances – from Arknights' "Ambience Synesthesia" to Honkai: Star Rail LIVE, and even musicals at venues like the Asian Mansion Theater.

One fan, staying near the Mercedes-Benz Arena, said a hotel front desk surprised her with themed PVC cards and asked which character was trending. "I've never seen a hotel do this – it was such a fun moment," she said.

"I'll definitely come back next year," one Arknights fan told Jiefang Daily. "We've already made plans to meet again in Shanghai."

Virtual worlds, real crowds: Gacha games shaping the future of live events

Arknights: Ambience Synesthesia at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Shanghai
Mercedes-Benz
Joy City
Xujiahui
Mercedes-Benz Arena
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     