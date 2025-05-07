Virtual worlds, real crowds: Gacha games shaping the future of live events

"It felt like stepping into a dream I never wanted to wake up from," days after watching Honkai: Star Rail LIVE, a fan is still reliving every moment.

"It felt like stepping into a dream I never wanted to wake up from," days after watching Honkai: Star Rail LIVE at Shanghai's Oriental Sports Center, many attendees were still reliving every moment. Two of China's most popular gacha games – mobile games where players spend virtual currency to obtain randomized characters – hosted large-scale concerts that transformed digital fandom into real-world spectacle. More than 110,000 tickets for the events sold out within seconds.

At Honkai: Star Rail LIVE, the concert opened with a skit in which the virtual character Herta dismissed the human conductor, prompting actors to drag him offstage as the crowd burst into laughter. The event combined orchestrated music, cinematic staging, and character interactions to recreate key moments from the game's universe. Across town, Arknights: Ambience Synesthesia returned for its fifth edition. This year's event featured a fan-voted setlist, allowing attendees to hear their favorite tracks performed live. Fans flooded social media with reactions: "A show I'll never forget," "It felt like living inside my favorite game," "The moment thousands sang together gave me chills." Others described the experience as emotional and unforgettable, particularly during moments when thousands sang together in unison. "This isn't just a concert – it's a celebration of the six years we've spent together with Hypergryph." In 2025, gacha games are no longer limited to screens – they've become sprawling digital ecosystems with massive real-world footprints. And their concerts? They're the new Coachellas for a generation raised online. For fans, the appeal of these live events lies in their electric communal energy. At Honkai: Star Rail LIVE, virtual characters appeared on screen between songs, engaging the audience in mini-games and photo ops. Fans, initially reserved, joined in enthusiastically. Some renamed their personal Wi-Fi hotspots to in-game references, facilitating spontaneous meetups and merchandise swaps.

Cosplayers filled the lobbies, while outside, fans traded handmade badges and fan-made merch at every corner – a long-standing tradition among game enthusiasts. The community vibe spread across the city too – at Jing'an Temple Metro Station, fans gathered around Arknights-themed wall art for photo ops, while hotels nearby handed out character cards to concert-goers.