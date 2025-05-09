University probes allegations of professor's academic bullying

Shanghai Jiao Tong University's School of Biomedical Engineering announced on Thursday night that it has established a task force to investigate online complaints regarding a professor's alleged misconduct.

The announcement followed the release of an 86-minute video by Wei Jing, who identified herself as a doctoral student at the university.

In the video, which was shared across multiple social media platforms, she accused Shao Zhifeng, an American professor who was in charge of a laboratory, of "academically bullying" her.

Wei mentioned that she was a PhD student from the class of 2017. While her official supervisor was Daniel M. Czajkowsky, Shao was responsible for overseeing the laboratory where she was doing her research.