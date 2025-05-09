Open all hours: City's blockbuster exhibition nears final chapter

Ancient Egypt has captured the imagination of visitors to Shanghai Museum, with the cultural event becoming one of the most talked about of the year in China and beyond.

Since it opened last July, "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt" at Shanghai Museum has become one of the most talked-about cultural events of the year – both in China and beyond. Now, as the exhibition enters its final 100 days on May 10, it's preparing for an unprecedented finale: a full 168 hours of nonstop public opening in its final week.

From August 11 to 17, visitors will be able to explore ancient Egypt around the clock. It's a bold and imaginative move, one that aims to redefine how museums engage with the public. It will also mark the first time a major museum in the world has remained open 24/7 for an entire week.

A Global Cultural Moment The exhibition has already attracted over 2 million visitors, setting a new record for ticketed special exhibitions worldwide. Around 70 percent of attendees have come from outside Shanghai. According to surveys, over 70 percent of out-of-town visitors made the trip to Shanghai specifically for this exhibition. Expanding Reach – Across Cities and Screens As the countdown begins, the museum is rolling out a series of creative outreach efforts. One major initiative is the "Pharaoh Meets Intangible Heritage" campaign, which brings a mobile version of the exhibition to cities including Chengdu, Xi'an, Kaifeng, Hangzhou and Nanjing. Each stop combines elements of ancient Egyptian civilization with local Chinese intangible heritage traditions. The campaign's goal is to spark dialogue across time and cultures – and to expand the exhibition's national footprint. Meanwhile, the museum is embracing digital storytelling. A character based on Merneptah, son of Ramses II, now shares humorous and informative updates on Xiaohongshu (rednote) and other social platforms. His "Pharaoh Diaries" blend historical insight with modern-day reflections, offering a fresh, accessible take on ancient themes.

Cultural Creativity and Public Engagement The exhibition's impact has gone far beyond its gallery walls. The museum has developed more than 1,100 Egypt-themed cultural products and hosted over 400 related cultural events. A metaverse exhibition, pet-friendly days and themed night openings have all contributed to making the exhibition an experience to savor. To mark the final stretch, a museum-wide promotion will begin on May 10 with a 12-percent discount on all Egypt exhibition merchandise. Additional special offers will follow throughout the summer.

