Mass Art Center to be hot destination for tourists

China's relaxation and optimization of the visa-free transit policy has contributed to a considerable surge in Shanghai's inbound tourism in the first quarter of the year.

And the Shanghai Mass Art Center aims to become a destination for inbound tourism with its policy of introducing diverse Chinese culture and arts to foreign tourists.

The center is collaborating with major online travel platforms and travel agencies to provide foreigners with rich cultural and tourism experiences and boost inbound consumption.

On Saturday, the center welcomed a group of inbound tourists from Poland. The 60 or so Polish tourists visited the ongoing "Huan Landers" photography exhibition, attended Chinese calligraphy workshop, and purchased creative handicrafts.