Mass Art Center to be hot destination for tourists
China's relaxation and optimization of the visa-free transit policy has contributed to a considerable surge in Shanghai's inbound tourism in the first quarter of the year.
And the Shanghai Mass Art Center aims to become a destination for inbound tourism with its policy of introducing diverse Chinese culture and arts to foreign tourists.
The center is collaborating with major online travel platforms and travel agencies to provide foreigners with rich cultural and tourism experiences and boost inbound consumption.
On Saturday, the center welcomed a group of inbound tourists from Poland. The 60 or so Polish tourists visited the ongoing "Huan Landers" photography exhibition, attended Chinese calligraphy workshop, and purchased creative handicrafts.
They were amazed at the country's intangible cultural heritage items, including paper cutting, tea art, handmade cotton textile techniques and pastry making.
Many Polish tourists were also impressed by the hospitality and warmth of the Chinese people. Before leaving, they took a group photo with the center's staff workers, saying that they had a wonderful time.
Wu Penghong, director of the center, noted that they will make good use of the advantages and resources of the center and tell foreign tourists vivid Chinese stories from a new perspective.
"The exchange and collision of Chinese and foreign cultures enables inbound tourists to better understand the charm and vibrancy of Shanghai," Wu said.
"Our center will become a bridge for international cultural dissemination, allowing foreigners learn more about the brilliance of Chinese culture."