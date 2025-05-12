﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

Taxi driver detained for secretly filming over 200 female passengers and posting videos online

﻿ Guo Jiayi
Guo Jiayi
  19:40 UTC+8, 2025-05-12       0
A ride-hailing driver in Shanghai has been placed under administrative detention after secretly recording female passengers and uploading the videos online.
﻿ Guo Jiayi
Guo Jiayi
  19:40 UTC+8, 2025-05-12       0

A ride-hailing driver in Shanghai has been placed under administrative detention after secretly recording female passengers and uploading the videos online, local police said on Sunday, according to Yangtze Evening Post.

According to authorities in Shanghai's Minhang District, the 33-year-old driver, surnamed Wang, began installing unauthorized cameras in his car in March 2025. Police said Wang filmed numerous female passengers without their consent and posted the footage to social media platforms, often accompanied by vulgar captions aimed at attracting followers.

The case came to light on May 9 when a woman reported on social media that a hearing-impaired driver had filmed her during a ride. She later discovered he had uploaded more than 200 similar clips.

The case quickly gained public attention after the videos were widely shared and liked on short-video apps.

Police stated that Wang's actions constituted a serious invasion of privacy and caused significant social harm. He has since been detained under administrative law.

Taxi driver detained for secretly filming over 200 female passengers and posting videos online
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Shanghai
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     