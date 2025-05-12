Taxi driver detained for secretly filming over 200 female passengers and posting videos online

A ride-hailing driver in Shanghai has been placed under administrative detention after secretly recording female passengers and uploading the videos online, local police said on Sunday, according to Yangtze Evening Post.

According to authorities in Shanghai's Minhang District, the 33-year-old driver, surnamed Wang, began installing unauthorized cameras in his car in March 2025. Police said Wang filmed numerous female passengers without their consent and posted the footage to social media platforms, often accompanied by vulgar captions aimed at attracting followers.

The case came to light on May 9 when a woman reported on social media that a hearing-impaired driver had filmed her during a ride. She later discovered he had uploaded more than 200 similar clips.

The case quickly gained public attention after the videos were widely shared and liked on short-video apps.

Police stated that Wang's actions constituted a serious invasion of privacy and caused significant social harm. He has since been detained under administrative law.