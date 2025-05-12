Settle, build, thrive: Why Lingang works for global talent

For those who have flown into Shanghai via Pudong airport, they might be familiar with the near perfectly circular lake at the bottom of Shanghai. That's Lingang area.

But for foreign professionals and entrepreneurs, Lingang offers more than scenery – it's a place to work, build companies, and settle in with real support. It provides streamlined policies for jobs, housing and residency. At its International Talent Service Hub, foreign professionals can access over 50 one-stop services – from settling in to obtaining work and residence permits.

"In Lingang, foreigners can now apply for electronic port visas entirely online," said Jiang Jing, head of community services at Lingang. "We also offer the R visa, tailored for top or urgently needed international talent.

"There's also a dedicated channel for foreigners at the Lingang branch of Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital," she added. "Once enrolled in basic medical insurance, they can access full health-care services."

For startups, Lingang is planning to launch a new space designed for entrepreneurial teams.

"We will offer free workspaces and six months of rent-free housing to qualified teams," said Lu Yu, head of the area's development and reform commission. "We want founders to focus on innovation."