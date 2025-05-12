Settle, build, thrive: Why Lingang works for global talent
For those who have flown into Shanghai via Pudong airport, they might be familiar with the near perfectly circular lake at the bottom of Shanghai. That's Lingang area.
But for foreign professionals and entrepreneurs, Lingang offers more than scenery – it's a place to work, build companies, and settle in with real support. It provides streamlined policies for jobs, housing and residency. At its International Talent Service Hub, foreign professionals can access over 50 one-stop services – from settling in to obtaining work and residence permits.
"In Lingang, foreigners can now apply for electronic port visas entirely online," said Jiang Jing, head of community services at Lingang. "We also offer the R visa, tailored for top or urgently needed international talent.
"There's also a dedicated channel for foreigners at the Lingang branch of Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital," she added. "Once enrolled in basic medical insurance, they can access full health-care services."
For startups, Lingang is planning to launch a new space designed for entrepreneurial teams.
"We will offer free workspaces and six months of rent-free housing to qualified teams," said Lu Yu, head of the area's development and reform commission. "We want founders to focus on innovation."
Foreign-led teams are already thriving.
Synlinx, a platform that helps bring semiconductor innovations to market, facilitated Pulse Vision, a startup led by Chinese-American founder Zhongyu Yang, to set up operations in Lingang.
"Pulse Vision had over 10 years of R&D experience in ultrasonic devices in the US," said Li Sihua, head of Synlinx. "We handled everything – company registration, intellectual property transfer, office space and team relocation.
"If they had done it alone, it might have taken them two years. With our help, they could focus entirely on innovation."
Within a year, Pulse Vision grew to over 20 employees, completed its angel round of funding, and won first prize at the X-TIME 2024 International Entrepreneurship Competition.
Big names are here too.
Cummins, focused on hydrogen energy, and Honeywell, known for aerospace technology, have both set up operations in Lingang.
Some of their critical components are tested at Lingang Industrial Innovation Park, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, which offers internationally certified testing services.
"We help measure key airspeed components for Honeywell aircraft," said Professor Yao Zhenqiang, head of the Testing Center of the Shanghai Platform for Smart Manufacturing, located in the park.
"These parts require extremely high precision, and our platform meets aerospace-grade standards," he noted.
In 2024, Lingang's industrial output reached 423 billion yuan (US$58.54 billion), accounting for over 10 percent of Shanghai's total. The area also welcomed 43,000 new talented professionals.
"If you have a dream," said Yang Zhengwei, executive deputy director of Lingang, "Nanhui New City has already built the stage for you."