﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

[Hai Guide] Hit the parks and show off your sporty skills

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  23:48 UTC+8, 2025-05-12       0
As the temperatures rise, several parks in Shanghai provide amenities for running, biking, skateboarding and even golfing. Head out and try your favorite sport.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  23:48 UTC+8, 2025-05-12       0

Running, biking, football, skateboarding, golf... As Shanghai's temperature rises, it's time to head out, get rid of unwanted weight and enjoy nature!

Various parks in Shanghai provide sporting facilities, making them an excellent choice for springtime activities.

[Hai Guide] Hit the parks and show off your sporty skills
Ti Gong

Smart running track at Daning Park.

Smart Running Track at Daning Park

Daning Park's "digital running track" is five kilometers long, making it the longest smart track in Shanghai. Runners register by using facial recognition on the interactive screen at the start. They can then scan the QR code and get AI-enabled data on their distance covered, calories burned, steps taken, and the pace of their run.

The track starts and ends at the park's north gate, taking in scenic areas such as Cherry Blossom Avenue and the Daning Music Fountain. The route is divided into parts with sceneries of tulips, cherry blossoms, and lotuses, each with its own flower trails and rainbow lines, forming a colorful belt around the lake.

[Hai Guide] Hit the parks and show off your sporty skills
Ti Gong

The 'digital' running track at Daning Park.

The track also has an intelligent outdoor running Internet of Things platform, which provides free and diverse sports activities while integrating nature and technology.

Address: 288 Guangzhong Rd W., Jing'an District 静安区广中西路288号

[Hai Guide] Hit the parks and show off your sporty skills
Ti Gong

A bird's eye view of Yuanxiang Lake Park.

Cycling at Yuanxiang Lake Park

In his poem "On the Love of the Lotus," Song Dynasty poet Zhou Dunyi (1017-73) wrote: "Rises from the mud yet remains unstained, bathes by pure currents but shows no coquettishness."

Yuanxiang Lake Park, named after the poem, provides a new slow-moving system by integrating existing walkways and cycling routes. It has a waterfront boardwalk, an elevated path, and a pedestrian bridge.

[Hai Guide] Hit the parks and show off your sporty skills
Ti Gong

Yuanxiang Lake Park.

Enjoy lush greenery, gentle waves, and views of landmarks such as the Shanghai Poly Grand Theater and Jiading Library while cycling. The park is bustling with kids playing and adults strolling.

Address: Southwest corner of the intersection of Baiyin Road and Huyi Highway, Jiading District 嘉定区白银路与沪宜公路交汇处西南侧

[Hai Guide] Hit the parks and show off your sporty skills
Ti Gong

Gongqing Forest Park.

Ball Sports and Natural Turf at Gongqing Forest Park

Spring brings life to Gongqing Forest Park's "Flower and Tree Avenue" and its hidden football pitch. Its unusual setting surrounded by a river and green area makes it a remarkable natural turf pitch for outdoor football.

Football squares are 11-a-side natural grass pitches divided into smaller grounds. It's professionally maintained with a variety of grasses for kids and adults who love football.

[Hai Guide] Hit the parks and show off your sporty skills
Ti Gong

Gongqing Forest Park.

Address: 2000 Jungong Road, Yangpu District 杨浦区军工路2000号

[Hai Guide] Hit the parks and show off your sporty skills
Ti Gong

Gongqing Forest Park.

One-stop Experience at Shanghai Citizens' Sports Park

The park promotes a "sports + leisure" lifestyle by ensuring sports, leisure, and entertainment in one place.

It has 14 11-a-side football fields, 27 5-a-side fields, 16 basketball courts, two comprehensive sports grounds (baseball/rugby), four tennis courts, four pickleball courts, two baseball batting practice areas, and one frisbee experience area.

[Hai Guide] Hit the parks and show off your sporty skills
Ti Gong

A soccer field at Shanghai Citizens' Sports Park

Address: 999 Anchen Road, Jiading District 嘉定区安辰路999号

[Hai Guide] Hit the parks and show off your sporty skills
Ti Gong

Huangxing Sports Park.

Mass Fitness at Huangxing Sports Park

Located near Wujiaochang, Huangxing Sports Park, the birthplace of caged football in Shanghai, is a quiet spot with many amenities.

With diversified services and extensive public amenities, it is lively but a serene place. A public green space for sports and pleasure, it serves people of all ages. It has football, basketball, badminton, swimming, golf, tennis, and Asia's largest golf practice range.

Address: 395-1 Shuangyang Rd N., Yangpu District 杨浦区双阳北路395弄-1号

[Hai Guide] Hit the parks and show off your sporty skills
Ti Gong

Extreme sports at New Jiangwan SMP Skate Park.

Extreme Sports at New Jiangwan SMP Skate Park

Extreme sports like bicycle motocross, skateboarding, and rock climbing are gaining popularity after becoming Olympic events. New Jiangwan SMP Skate Park holds extreme sports tournaments monthly.

This 13,700-square-meter park hosts professional skating, BMX freestyle, parkour, rollerblading, and balance biking. It holds the Guinness World Record for "Largest Skateboard Park."

[Hai Guide] Hit the parks and show off your sporty skills
Ti Gong

Children skateboard at New Jiangwan SMP Skate Park.

Address: 2100 Songhu Road, New Jiangwan City subdistrict, Yangpu District 杨浦区新江湾城街道淞沪路2100号

[Hai Guide] Hit the parks and show off your sporty skills
Ti Gong

KL Climbing Park

Challenge New Heights at KL Climbing Park

The park's 10 large and four small cylindrical areas include different rock climbing capabilities. The cylindrical zones' distinctive design makes them independent. Industrial-inspired decor gives the space a clean, big feel.

For thrill-seekers, the tallest climbing wall is 34 meters. There are also 20-meter, 16-meter, and 8-meter kids' walls, a world-standard speed climbing area, and a 120-square-meter bouldering zone for climbers of all ages and skill levels.

[Hai Guide] Hit the parks and show off your sporty skills
Ti Gong

KL Climbing Park.

Address: Building 7, Reeb Creative Park, 91 Yimei Road, Minhang District 闵行区益梅路91号力波创意园7号楼

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Shanghai
Yangpu
Minhang
Wujiaochang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     