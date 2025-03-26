[Hai Guide] Hit the parks and show off your sporty skills

As the temperatures rise, several parks in Shanghai provide amenities for running, biking, skateboarding and even golfing. Head out and try your favorite sport.

Smart Running Track at Daning Park Daning Park's "digital running track" is five kilometers long, making it the longest smart track in Shanghai. Runners register by using facial recognition on the interactive screen at the start. They can then scan the QR code and get AI-enabled data on their distance covered, calories burned, steps taken, and the pace of their run. The track starts and ends at the park's north gate, taking in scenic areas such as Cherry Blossom Avenue and the Daning Music Fountain. The route is divided into parts with sceneries of tulips, cherry blossoms, and lotuses, each with its own flower trails and rainbow lines, forming a colorful belt around the lake.

The track also has an intelligent outdoor running Internet of Things platform, which provides free and diverse sports activities while integrating nature and technology. Address: 288 Guangzhong Rd W., Jing'an District 静安区广中西路288号

Cycling at Yuanxiang Lake Park In his poem "On the Love of the Lotus," Song Dynasty poet Zhou Dunyi (1017-73) wrote: "Rises from the mud yet remains unstained, bathes by pure currents but shows no coquettishness." Yuanxiang Lake Park, named after the poem, provides a new slow-moving system by integrating existing walkways and cycling routes. It has a waterfront boardwalk, an elevated path, and a pedestrian bridge.

Enjoy lush greenery, gentle waves, and views of landmarks such as the Shanghai Poly Grand Theater and Jiading Library while cycling. The park is bustling with kids playing and adults strolling. Address: Southwest corner of the intersection of Baiyin Road and Huyi Highway, Jiading District 嘉定区白银路与沪宜公路交汇处西南侧

Ball Sports and Natural Turf at Gongqing Forest Park Spring brings life to Gongqing Forest Park's "Flower and Tree Avenue" and its hidden football pitch. Its unusual setting surrounded by a river and green area makes it a remarkable natural turf pitch for outdoor football. Football squares are 11-a-side natural grass pitches divided into smaller grounds. It's professionally maintained with a variety of grasses for kids and adults who love football.

Address: 2000 Jungong Road, Yangpu District 杨浦区军工路2000号

One-stop Experience at Shanghai Citizens' Sports Park The park promotes a "sports + leisure" lifestyle by ensuring sports, leisure, and entertainment in one place. It has 14 11-a-side football fields, 27 5-a-side fields, 16 basketball courts, two comprehensive sports grounds (baseball/rugby), four tennis courts, four pickleball courts, two baseball batting practice areas, and one frisbee experience area.

Address: 999 Anchen Road, Jiading District 嘉定区安辰路999号

Mass Fitness at Huangxing Sports Park Located near Wujiaochang, Huangxing Sports Park, the birthplace of caged football in Shanghai, is a quiet spot with many amenities. With diversified services and extensive public amenities, it is lively but a serene place. A public green space for sports and pleasure, it serves people of all ages. It has football, basketball, badminton, swimming, golf, tennis, and Asia's largest golf practice range. Address: 395-1 Shuangyang Rd N., Yangpu District 杨浦区双阳北路395弄-1号

Extreme Sports at New Jiangwan SMP Skate Park Extreme sports like bicycle motocross, skateboarding, and rock climbing are gaining popularity after becoming Olympic events. New Jiangwan SMP Skate Park holds extreme sports tournaments monthly. This 13,700-square-meter park hosts professional skating, BMX freestyle, parkour, rollerblading, and balance biking. It holds the Guinness World Record for "Largest Skateboard Park."

Address: 2100 Songhu Road, New Jiangwan City subdistrict, Yangpu District 杨浦区新江湾城街道淞沪路2100号

Challenge New Heights at KL Climbing Park The park's 10 large and four small cylindrical areas include different rock climbing capabilities. The cylindrical zones' distinctive design makes them independent. Industrial-inspired decor gives the space a clean, big feel. For thrill-seekers, the tallest climbing wall is 34 meters. There are also 20-meter, 16-meter, and 8-meter kids' walls, a world-standard speed climbing area, and a 120-square-meter bouldering zone for climbers of all ages and skill levels.

