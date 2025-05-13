Focus on technology as Shanghai Science Festival gets underway

The 2025 Shanghai Science Festival kicks off on Saturday at the Zhangjiang Science Hall, launching a 14-day celebration of technology and innovation.

From May 17 to 30, around 2,000 science and technology-related events will be available to the public, including exhibitions, popular science lectures, innovation competitions, and interactive tech experiences.

During the opening ceremony, distinguished scientists, along with representatives from research institutions, universities and tech companies, will attend a cutting-edge AI red carpet event.

The venue will showcase advanced XR technology that captures real-time data from the guests, dynamically displaying their scientific achievements as they walk the red carpet.

First held in 1991, the Shanghai Science Festival is the first government-led science and technology fest in China and the second in the world to be named after a city.

Over the years, the science red carpet has become one of the signature highlights. Last year's edition incorporated metaverse technology, while this year's festival introduces humanoid robots, further expanding the scope of its technological showcases.

Under the theme of "Science and Technology Make Life Better," the festival focuses on three main themes: promoting the spirit of scientists, fostering scientific thinking in young people, and showcasing Shanghai's achievements in becoming an international innovation center, according to Huang Hong, deputy director of the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission.

Lectures, salons and tours are designed to inspire young people's interest in science and spark their curiosity. For example, Shanghai Jiao Tong University will host popular science activities in particle physics and cosmology, offering an accessible introduction to the scientific methods behind research, Huang said.

The festival will also highlight Shanghai's recent progress and achievements in cutting-edge technologies and future industries. Shanghai accounts for 29.2 percent of China's publications in top academic journals such as Science, Nature and Cell in recent years.

During the festival, 56 key laboratories and large-scale scientific facilities, including the Shanghai Key Laboratory of Intelligent Manufacturing and Robotics and the National Facility for Protein Science in Shanghai, will be open to the public.

Additionally, 48 science popularization bases, including Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park and Shanghai Wildlife Zoo, will offer special discounts to the public.

The 4th Shanghai Science Communication Conference will also be held on Saturday. Under the theme of "Innovation, Communication, Integration," the conference will introduce a series of initiatives aimed at advancing science communication.