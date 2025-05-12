﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai nurse receives prestigious nursing award

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  10:58 UTC+8, 2025-05-13
Xing Hong from Shanghai General Hospital is among seven Chinese recipients of this year's Florence Nightingale Medal in recognition of their distinguished and exceptional service.
Xing Hong of Shanghai General Hospital has been awarded this year's Florence Nightingale Medal.

A Shanghai nurse is among seven Chinese winners of this year's Florence Nightingale Medal, it was announced on Monday, International Nurses' Day.

A total of 35 nursing staff from 17 countries received the highest Red Cross award for nurses and voluntary nursing aides issued by the International Red Cross Committee in recognition of their distinguished and exceptional service. China is the country with the largest number of recipients this year.

Xing Hong from Shanghai General Hospital is honored for her performance in introducing the peripherally inserted central catheter practice to China and her great efforts in supporting Liangshan Seventh People's Hospital in southwestern Sichuan Province, a designated hospital for infectious disease patients, to guide local nurses on how to take care of them, including those with HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis.

Xing Hong (center) from Shanghai General Hospital shows nurses at Liangshan how to care for a cancer patient with HIV/AIDS.

China began participating in the Florence Nightingale Medal awards in 1983, since when 97 excellent nursing staff including six from Shanghai have received the award.

By last year, Shanghai had 123,100 registered nurses, a 19-percent rise compared to 2020. Over half of local nurses have college or higher degrees, said the Shanghai Health Commission, which honored 30 nurses for their dedication and excellence on Monday.

Wen Daxiang, director of the commission, said the city is enhancing talent training to improve nursing capability and offer patients better healthcare.

Shanghai Health Commission honored 30 nurses for their dedication and excellence on the International Nurses' Day on Monday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
