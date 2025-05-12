Shanghai nurse receives prestigious nursing award

A Shanghai nurse is among seven Chinese winners of this year's Florence Nightingale Medal, it was announced on Monday, International Nurses' Day.

A total of 35 nursing staff from 17 countries received the highest Red Cross award for nurses and voluntary nursing aides issued by the International Red Cross Committee in recognition of their distinguished and exceptional service. China is the country with the largest number of recipients this year.

Xing Hong from Shanghai General Hospital is honored for her performance in introducing the peripherally inserted central catheter practice to China and her great efforts in supporting Liangshan Seventh People's Hospital in southwestern Sichuan Province, a designated hospital for infectious disease patients, to guide local nurses on how to take care of them, including those with HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis.