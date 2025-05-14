﻿
News / Metro

Patient confronts private hospital over false doctor credentials

  18:36 UTC+8, 2025-05-14       0
A patient parks a heavy-duty truck RV plastered with protest slogans outside Shanghai United Family Hospital, accusing the facility of doctor expertise fraud.
A man parked a heavy-duty truck RV plastered with rights-protection slogans outside Shanghai United Family Hospital in Changning District.

A man parked a heavy-duty RV plastered with protest slogans outside Shanghai United Family Hospital this week, accusing the private medical institution of misleading him about a surgeon's credentials and botching a procedure that left him with impaired anal function.

The patient, surnamed Pan and hailing from neighboring Jiangsu Province, suffered a broken leg and a cut near the private area in a car accident in Southeast Asia in January 2024. After being airlifted back to China for treatment, he chose Shanghai United Family Hospital in Changning District for surgery, attracted by its promise of expert consultations from top-tier public medical institutions.

The same month Pan was hospitalized and underwent eight surgeries. During the treatment, his cumulative medical expenses exceeded 1 million yuan (US$138,732), which was covered by his commercial insurance.

During recovery, Pan sought plastic surgery to address residual adhesions affecting bowel movements. The hospital reportedly assured him that Dr. Zhou, a specialist they described from Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital (affiliated with Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine), would perform the procedure on June 4, 2024.

After the surgery, Pan claimed the incision was excessively large, leading to impaired anal function and poor recovery. He later discovered that Dr. Zhou's affiliation with Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital was unverified.

Pan's medical records list Dr. Zhou as affiliated with Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital, but this has been proven false.

Following an investigation by the Changning District Health Commission, it was confirmed that Dr. Zhou had his main practicing institution changed and registered at Shanghai United Family Hospital on June 4, 2024, and had never been registered at Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital.

In a statement on Wednesday, United Family Hospital acknowledged that Dr. Zhou is a board-certified plastic surgeon with over 20 years of experience, currently practicing at a "leading Shanghai tertiary hospital's burn and plastic surgery department."

It attributed the error to an "incorrect medical record entry" and apologized for the oversight.

Regarding Pan's condition, the hospital stated that due to unresolved disagreements over surgical outcomes, it has proposed "legal and professional appraisal procedures" for impartial resolution. A medical appraisal is expected to begin soon.

