Patient confronts private hospital over false doctor credentials

A man parked a heavy-duty RV plastered with protest slogans outside Shanghai United Family Hospital this week, accusing the private medical institution of misleading him about a surgeon's credentials and botching a procedure that left him with impaired anal function.

The patient, surnamed Pan and hailing from neighboring Jiangsu Province, suffered a broken leg and a cut near the private area in a car accident in Southeast Asia in January 2024. After being airlifted back to China for treatment, he chose Shanghai United Family Hospital in Changning District for surgery, attracted by its promise of expert consultations from top-tier public medical institutions.

The same month Pan was hospitalized and underwent eight surgeries. During the treatment, his cumulative medical expenses exceeded 1 million yuan (US$138,732), which was covered by his commercial insurance.

During recovery, Pan sought plastic surgery to address residual adhesions affecting bowel movements. The hospital reportedly assured him that Dr. Zhou, a specialist they described from Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital (affiliated with Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine), would perform the procedure on June 4, 2024.

After the surgery, Pan claimed the incision was excessively large, leading to impaired anal function and poor recovery. He later discovered that Dr. Zhou's affiliation with Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital was unverified.