News / Metro

British Airways removes family from London flight at Pudong over baby's rash

A family of three was removed from a British Airways flight at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 1 due to their baby's insect-bite rash.
A family of three was removed from a British Airways flight at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 1 due to their baby's insect-bite rash, Aviation A2Z reported.

The passengers – Arthur, 34; Xun Sun, 35; and their one-year-old son Joseph – were traveling to London for a family wedding. During pre-flight checks, cabin crew noticed red marks on the infant's skin. The parents explained these were mosquito bites combined with diaper rash and disclosed the child's peanut allergy.

Airport medical staff recommended simple ointment treatment, but British Airways escalated the matter by contacting its 24/7 medical hotline. The remote physician, unable to properly evaluate the condition, required a "fit to fly" certificate from a local doctor.

Despite visible improvement in the rash, the airline ultimately denied the family boarding and removed their luggage, an action the parents described as humiliating.

Ultimately, the family sought care from a local doctor who confirmed the rash was due to insect bites and issued a fit to fly certificate to them.

In order not to miss the wedding, the couple purchased tickets on another airline on the same day. They are now seeking a refund for their £3,000 (US$3,986) British Airways tickets.

British Airways defended its decision, stating: "We take the safety and well-being of our customers very seriously and do everything we can to support them when issues like this arise."

However, the family believes they were treated unfairly. "A remote advisor who hadn't even examined our child personally overruled the on-site observations," Arthur said, expressing frustration at the decision.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
