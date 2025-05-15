﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

World's largest car carrier delivered in Shanghai

Xinhua
  21:16 UTC+8, 2025-05-15       0
The Anji Ansheng, a 9,500-space ocean-going car carrier and the largest of its kind in the world, was officially delivered Thursday afternoon in Shanghai.
Xinhua
  21:16 UTC+8, 2025-05-15       0

The Anji Ansheng, a 9,500-space ocean-going car carrier and the largest of its kind in the world, was officially delivered Thursday afternoon at the Shanghai Haitong International Automotive Terminal.

Built by SAIC Anji Logistics Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, the vessel boasts a strong loading capacity, high energy efficiency, and is equipped with intelligent low-carbon technologies, as well as the capability to use carbon-neutral fuels.

Later Thursday evening, the newly delivered vessel is set to depart for Europe, loaded with some 7,000 domestically produced new energy vehicles, including SAIC's MG models.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Shanghai
SAIC Motor
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     