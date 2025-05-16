Carbon Neutrality Expo to focus on progress and the future

China's largest expo on carbon neutrality will be held in Shanghai next month – and it is inviting visitors.

The 2025 Shanghai International Carbon Neutrality Expo in Technologies, Products and Achievements is held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center from June 5 to 7.

In its third year, the expo will focus on the progress of green technologies and the future development of the industry. Two special exhibition areas are devoted to national trade-in programs of upgrading industrial equipment and consumer goods, as well as green technologies pioneered by private companies.