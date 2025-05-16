Carbon Neutrality Expo to focus on progress and the future
China's largest expo on carbon neutrality will be held in Shanghai next month – and it is inviting visitors.
The 2025 Shanghai International Carbon Neutrality Expo in Technologies, Products and Achievements is held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center from June 5 to 7.
In its third year, the expo will focus on the progress of green technologies and the future development of the industry. Two special exhibition areas are devoted to national trade-in programs of upgrading industrial equipment and consumer goods, as well as green technologies pioneered by private companies.
It boasts six major sectors – energy transformation, low-carbon transport, energy saving and efficiency improvement, circular economy, low-carbon services, and best practices.
It will also host four parallel forums on the construction of carbon neutrality systems, the circular economy, outbound green businesses, and energy transformation.
Over 300 leading companies from home and abroad are expected to attend.
The previous expos saw more than 170,000 visitors interact with over 600 companies from 15 countries and regions.
If you go:
Date: June 5-7
Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Center
Address: 2345 Longyang Road, Pudong New Area
浦东新区龙阳路2345号新国际博览中心