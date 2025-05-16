Shanghai launches new jewelry fashion zone

Shanghai is cementing its status as a global hub for the jewelry industry, according to Gaetano Cavalieri, president of the World Jewelry Confederation (CIBJO).

"Shanghai is one of the top centers in the world for business. It takes a lead position and sets an example not only in the jewelry industry but across various sectors," Cavalieri told Shanghai Daily in an interview on Friday.

Founded in 1926, CIBJO is the world's oldest international jewelry organization, representing the industry from mine to market across 40 countries and regions.

His remarks came as the city launched the Shanghai International Jewelry Fashion Functional Zone in downtown Huangpu District, a key move to strengthen its role in the global jewelry trade. The launch coincided with the start of the 2025 Shanghai Diamond & Gems Cultural Festival.

The new zone covers more than four square kilometers, equivalent to over 550 standard football pitches, centered on the historic Yuyuan Garden Malls.

It will bring together major retail, trade, design, testing and cultural resources. The district government introduced a three-year plan on Friday outlining development actions and measures to transform the area into a world-class jewelry industry cluster by 2035.