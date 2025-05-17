Director Iwai attends 30th anniversary screening of 'Love Letter' in Shanghai

The event reached an emotional peak when Iwai recited the film's most memorable line in Chinese – "How are you? I'm fine." – prompting a wave of applause from the audience.

Acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Iwai Shunji appeared at Shanghai Peace Cinema on Friday (May 16) for the special screening of the 30th anniversary 4K restoration of his iconic romantic film "Love Letter".

First released in 1995, "Love Letter" quickly became a touchstone of East Asian romance cinema, revered for its poetic cinematography and subtle narrative style. It was re-released in Chinese mainland cinemas in 2021, earning over 60 million yuan (US$8.32 million) at the domestic box office.

The latest 4K restoration continues to draw a devoted following. "Originally, I wanted to meet those who watched this film 30 years ago," Iwai said. "But I was amazed to see so many young viewers here today."

Set in snow-covered Otaru, northern Japan, the plot follows Watanabe Hiroko (portrayed by Nakayama Miho), who sends a letter to her deceased fiance, only to receive a response from another woman with the same name – Fujii Itsuki (also played by Nakayama). This unexpected exchange unveils a thread of hidden love and regrets connected to Watanabe's fiance, the male Fujii Itsuki (played by Kashiwabara Takashi ).

Iwai explained that the winter backdrop of the film was drawn from his own experiences. "I grew up in Sendai, where it snowed often when I was little. I wanted to recreate that scenery from my memory," he said.

Despite its enduring popularity, some elements of the film have been reassessed by contemporary audiences. In particular, the romantic arc in which the male Fujii falls for a woman who resembles his first love has sparked debate among Chinese viewers, with some criticizing Watanabe as a mere "substitute".

Another fan guess concerns the song "Aoi Sangoshou" (sung by Matsuda Seiko) which the male Fujii hums before his death. Viewers speculated the lyrics hinted at his enduring love for the female Fujii. However, Iwai clarified at the event: "I chose the song simply to contrast with the winter setting – it's a light, summery tune."