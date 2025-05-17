Shanghai enhances support for expatriates

The city has opened the new Bund Service Center for International Professionals in Huangpu District.

Shanghai is expanding support for foreign professionals with new services and events designed to boost community ties and attract global talent. The city has opened the Bund Service Center for International Professionals in Huangpu District on the first and seventh floors of 100 Bund Square (100 Zhongshan Road S.). The center is the first all-in-one government service hub for expatriates in central Shanghai. It offers visa assistance, business setup, housing, health care and start-up support – available in multiple languages through self-service kiosks and staffed help desks.

The service center features a range of digital tools and support staff. On the first floor, smart kiosks handle visa renewals and permit applications in minutes, without appointments. ATMs allow currency exchange in 18 foreign currencies, and an integrated service machine provides multilingual guides covering business, travel and daily life in Shanghai. Upstairs, a team of service assistants and foreign volunteers offer guidance. Visitors can access detailed policy manuals and checklists on everything from housing to health care. A dedicated window combines high-demand services such as residence permits and relocation support, with many available through one-stop processing. Another service window provides a package of more than 10 services for foreign professionals and companies, including legal translation, payroll support, and international moving assistance. A separate immigration service area, with specialized counters and green channels, offers expedited options for complex cases. A co-working and start-up incubation zone offers 50 workstations. It aims to attract businesses in fintech and other strategic sectors.

To help international professionals learn about local services, more than 200 participants, including expatriates and staff from foreign enterprises, joined the 2025 Huangpu International City Orienteering on Saturday. The jogging-style competition led participants through key community spots, including the new service center, where they took part in cultural and civic-themed activities such as language puzzles and policy quizzes. "I love Shanghai," said Australian music teacher Darrell Townshend, who has lived in Shanghai for eight years. "It's a beautiful place. People are friendly. It's got everything you could want." He conducted a performance by local students during the event. "The services to expats are very broad and comprehensive," he told Shanghai Daily. "They offer many things to people who come to live in Shanghai, and for visitors as well. "Transportation is easy, food is good, and the medical system is excellent."

