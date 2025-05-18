Mariah Carey wows Shanghai fans during two-night show
Pop icon Mariah Carey dazzled crowds at the Hongkou football Stadium on May 16 and 17. The five-time Grammy winner powered through a 90-minute set packed with chart-toppers like "Hero," "We Belong Together," and "Touch My Body."
Outside the venue, fans praised Carey's vocal prowess and nostalgic set list.
