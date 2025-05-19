﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Pass offering more travel options

Good news for city tourists on Monday's China Tourism Day, with the launch of a digital ticket allowing full access to buses, the Metro, and ferries, and a new West Bund cruise.
Ti Gong

A cruise ship at anchor at Longhua Quay.


Ti Gong

Longhua Quay went into operation on Monday.

Monday marks the annual China Tourism Day, and there's good news for those seeking new travel options in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

A bird's-eye view of a cruise ship at Longhua Quay.

Shanghai three-day pass launched

The Shanghai Pass three-day pass, for inbound tourists enjoying a 240-hour visa-free transit policy, was launched on Monday. The digital ticket covers 21 iconic attractions across Shanghai, including the Oriental Pearl TV Tower, Huangpu River cruise, Shanghai sightseeing bus and Madame Tussauds Shanghai.

Available on the bilingual ShanghaiPass Alipay mini program, the pass allows full access to buses, the Metro and ferries throughout the city.

Ti Gong

A cruise ship waits for passengers at Longhua Quay.

It also unlocks exclusive privileges in major commercial districts, offering discounts on dining and shopping, enabling visitors to enjoy the city with transport, cultural and tourism attractions, and commercial districts seamlessly integrated.

The all-in-one travel pass is designed to meet the needs of inbound travelers and diverse visitor groups, offering a one-stop experience for exploring Shanghai.

The ShanghaiPass Alipay mini program, with a tourism Q&A AI service, offers real-time customer services in nine languages.

Reminder:

The pass is currently available to holders of foreign passports and mainland travel permits for Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan residents.

Ti Gong

Longhua Quay went into operation on Monday with a new West Bund cruise launched.



Ti Gong

A musician performs during a river cruise.

New cruise route launched

Longhua Quay in Xuhui District went into operation on Monday with a new cruise route on the West Bund launched.

Xuhui's Longhua Quay, once the site of the Shanghai Cement Factory, Asia's largest, has been reborn. The transformed dock has two new 2,000-ton cruise berths. The 121-meter waterfront has two stories above ground and one underground. The dock retains the original cement framework texture while adding modern charm.

Ships will sail from Longhua Quay to Lupu Bridge and turn around at the M2 Quay at the former Shanghai World Expo site in the Pudong New Area.

Ti Gong

A cruise ship pictured at Longhua Quay in Xuhui District on Monday.

The route links landmarks such as the West Bund, Qiantan and Shanghai Expo Culture Park, with themed tours highlighting the fusion of city and nature. Future plans include short-haul sightseeing cruises and special-interest products.

The journey will last one hour, and tours for the public operate from this summer, according to Shanghai Huangpu River Cruise Co.

It will operate once every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Ti Gong

The launching ceremony of a new cruise route on the West Bund

Ti Gong

Longhua Quay was once the site of Asia's largest cement factory.


The ship offers a "waterfront breathing" experience, blending culture and nature. It serves as a floating viewing platform for city scenery.

Tickets will be on sale on the ticketing WeChat mini program of Huangpu River tourism.

The cruise also features the application of AI technology, which will turn the cruise into a "storytelling time machine." Based on AI music and voice generation technology, AI company MiniMax has provided an AI guide service onboard, blending technology with tourism and culture.

Shanghai West Bund Theater will provide small-scale performances and art guide tours to the cruise decks, creating a seamless art route.

Activities such as deck yoga, a night run along the riverfront in Xuhui, a summer skateboarding festival, and pet activities are also planned.

Ti Gong

Many attractions are featured in the new three-day pass.

Ti Gong

The pass also offers dining and shopping discounts.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Xiaolin
﻿
