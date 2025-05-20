Shanghai launches global public art call for North Bund

The North Bund, one of Shanghai's most iconic waterfronts, is calling on global artists and designers to help shape its future with public art.

A new international open call was launched on Monday to invite submissions through August 31.

The campaign, themed "Waterfront Neighborhood," seeks artworks that highlight the unique blend of old and new on Shanghai's Huangpu River waterfront.

Artworks should draw inspiration from the city's natural scenery, historical roots and urban skyline. Selected pieces will be displayed in core parts of the North Bund or nearby art venues.

Jin Jiangbo, executive dean of Shanghai University's Academy of Fine Arts, said such global campaign is not just about beautifying the city, it builds on Shanghai's growing reputation as a global art hub.

"We launched the global call to show the vision and openness of Shanghai as an international cultural metropolis," he told Shanghai Daily.

"By gathering global wisdom, we aim to create diverse artistic practices and bring the best of cultural creativity to Shanghai."

Jin pointed to the city's earlier success with international art solicitations, such as a public art campaign held by the Shanghai Museum East Branch in 2023, which received over 600 submissions from nearly 40 countries and regions in just three months.

"That response reflected Shanghai's spirit – open, inclusive, and culturally rich," he said. "It also reinforced the city's position in the global art world."