Shanghai launches global public art call for North Bund
The North Bund, one of Shanghai's most iconic waterfronts, is calling on global artists and designers to help shape its future with public art.
A new international open call was launched on Monday to invite submissions through August 31.
The campaign, themed "Waterfront Neighborhood," seeks artworks that highlight the unique blend of old and new on Shanghai's Huangpu River waterfront.
Artworks should draw inspiration from the city's natural scenery, historical roots and urban skyline. Selected pieces will be displayed in core parts of the North Bund or nearby art venues.
Jin Jiangbo, executive dean of Shanghai University's Academy of Fine Arts, said such global campaign is not just about beautifying the city, it builds on Shanghai's growing reputation as a global art hub.
"We launched the global call to show the vision and openness of Shanghai as an international cultural metropolis," he told Shanghai Daily.
"By gathering global wisdom, we aim to create diverse artistic practices and bring the best of cultural creativity to Shanghai."
Jin pointed to the city's earlier success with international art solicitations, such as a public art campaign held by the Shanghai Museum East Branch in 2023, which received over 600 submissions from nearly 40 countries and regions in just three months.
"That response reflected Shanghai's spirit – open, inclusive, and culturally rich," he said. "It also reinforced the city's position in the global art world."
The city's biennial Urban Space Art Season has also made headlines by turning public areas into open-air galleries.
Past seasons brought in artists from around the world such as Richard Wilson from the United Kingdom and Swiss Felice Varini to create installations in parks, streets and heritage buildings.
Local exhibitions like "In Love with the North Bund" showcased over 160 paintings by Chinese and foreign artists, including Australia's Joseph Zbukvic and Italian Igor Sava.
"The North Bund is a place full of vitality, inspiring anyone who visits to pick up a paintbrush," Sava said.
The new initiative aims to carry that legacy forward. Selected artworks will be placed in eight strategic sites across the North Bund, including public walkways, ferry terminals and green spaces.
Key locations include the riverside platform outside the Grand Halls, where artistic seating and shelter structures are expected; the Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal, designated for a major landmark installation; and the embankment walls along the river, where mid-sized works will enhance the cityscape.
The city has outlined strict criteria for submissions, requiring the use of eco-friendly materials, safety compliance, and designs that reflect local identity and promote interaction.
Artworks may take the form of sculpture, installation, or urban furniture, and must demonstrate originality.
Artists are also encouraged to blend their works with lighting and design that complement both day and night viewing.
The campaign encourages participation from young artists and creative teams within China and abroad.
The goal is to give a platform to emerging talent while showcasing innovative interpretations of Shanghai's cityscape through public art, according to the organizers. There is no limit to the number of submissions each participant may enter.
The selection process will be managed by a panel of experts from the China Artists Association.
Entries will be reviewed based on creativity, feasibility and depth of connection to the campaign's theme. Outstanding proposals will also be displayed in a public exhibition.
The North Bund in Hongkou District at the meeting point of the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek sits across from Lujiazui financial hub and the historic Bund, forming a "golden triangle" of Shanghai landmarks.
How to apply:
Global artists interested in participating should submit their proposals by email to bwtart@vip.163.com or BWTART@vip.163.com.
For inquiries, contact Mr Zhang at the Public Art Cooperation Center:
Address: 4788 Hutai Road, Baoshan District, Shanghai
Tel: +86-18117196546