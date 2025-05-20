Free drone shows for newlyweds? Huangpu makes love fly high

"Who's proposing by the river tonight?"

That's what curious locals have been asking as drones shaped as engagement rings and glowing initials light up the night sky over Shanghai's iconic Huangpu riverside.

But it's not a proposal – it's a free romantic drone show, now offered to lucky newlyweds registering their marriage in Huangpu District, thepaper.cn reported on Tuesday.

Launched by the Huangpu District Civil Affairs Bureau, this new program turns wedding day bliss into a spectacle.

Every week, three couples are selected via lottery to receive their own personalized drone show – complete with glowing zodiac signs, star patterns, initials, and classic love symbols like engagement rings.

The first show launched on May 16, and images quickly went viral.

With love in the air (literally), say the program is already boosting interest in Huangpu's riverside economy and nighttime tourism.

The officials said the first show received positive feedback from both newlyweds and the public. Officials plan to continue collecting suggestions and are open to adopting good ideas to improve the program.