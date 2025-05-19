Dinosaur invasion at Natural History Museum

The "China's Dinosaur World" exhibition will open this month at the Shanghai Natural History Museum, showcasing 118 specimens and models from across the country in the first national gathering of its kind.

Organized in collaboration with the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP), the exhibition draws from 12 leading museums and research institutions, marking a milestone in Chinese paleontological research.

China currently leads the world in dinosaur discoveries, with more than 350 identified species. Many of the fossils on display will be shown publicly for the first time, and around 80 are classified as top-level nationally protected specimens.