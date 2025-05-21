Yellow lightning alert issued as thunderstorms hit city

﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai issued a yellow lightning alert at 9:50am on Wednesday, warning that most parts of the city will experience thunderstorm activity within the next six hours.
The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau issued a yellow lightning alert at 9:50am on Wednesday, warning that most parts of the city are expected to experience thunderstorm activity within the next six hours.

The storms may be accompanied by short periods of heavy rainfall, with precipitation rates of 10-20 millimeters per hour, raising the risk of lightning-related incidents. Authorities are urging residents to take precautions and stay safe.

Since Tuesday, the city has seen moderate to heavy rain, with the heaviest – 38.9mm – recorded in Caolu Town, Pudong New Area. Showers will continue through Wednesday, with activity easing by evening and clearing overnight.

Temperatures will stay between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius, with high humidity making it feel muggy. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with light rain in some areas.

A stronger system on Friday will bring wind, rain and cooler conditions. The weekend will see drier, more comfortable weather.

Source: City News Service   Editor: Liu Xiaolin
