﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

Majestic Theater makes a royal return with the China debut of SIX the musical

﻿ Zhao Yinuo
Zhao Yinuo
  23:30 UTC+8, 2025-05-21       0
After ten months of renovation, the 84-year-old Majestic Theater reopens in royal purple, marking its return with the China debut of the hit musical "SIX" on May 21.
﻿ Zhao Yinuo
Zhao Yinuo
  23:30 UTC+8, 2025-05-21       0
Majestic Theater makes a royal return with the China debut of SIX the musical
Imaginechina

After ten months of renovation, the 84-year-old Majestic Theater reopens in royal purple.

After ten months of renovation, the 84-year-old Majestic Theater on Jiangning Road has reopened in royal purple, marking its grand return with the China debut of the hit West End musical SIX on Wednesday.

The show, which reimagines the six wives of Henry VIII as a pop-rock idol group reclaiming their stories, will stage 64 performances through June 15.

It's expected to draw 80,000 theatergoers. When tickets first went on sale last October, nearly 10,000 seats for the initial eight shows were snapped up within three hours, with 600 orchestra seats gone in just three minutes.

Created by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX premiered in the UK in 2017 and has since become a global phenomenon, winning 35 international awards including a Tony. Now, its music echoes through one of Shanghai's most storied cultural landmarks.

Majestic Theater makes a royal return with the China debut of SIX the musical

Built in 1941, the Majestic Theater has hosted generations of legendary artists and iconic productions.

While it has undergone several restorations over the decades, the latest renovation represents its most comprehensive upgrade yet–preserving its Art Deco elegance while reimagining the space for modern audiences.

The overhaul focused on three core areas: stage mechanics, infrastructure, and audience experience.

The stage has been structurally reinforced and outfitted with smart technology to support technically demanding productions.

Backstage, the dressing rooms have been reconfigured with added showers, professional laundry equipment, and improved ventilation systems.

For audiences, the theater now features a redesigned first-floor "theater social lounge" and a second-floor beverage bar serving themed cocktails, freshly brewed coffee, and light refreshments.

Seating angles have been adjusted to improve sightlines, and the orchestra pit has been reengineered into a flexible performance space to enable immersive, "zero-distance" experiences for shows like SIX.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     