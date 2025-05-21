Majestic Theater makes a royal return with the China debut of SIX the musical

After ten months of renovation, the 84-year-old Majestic Theater on Jiangning Road has reopened in royal purple, marking its grand return with the China debut of the hit West End musical SIX on Wednesday.

The show, which reimagines the six wives of Henry VIII as a pop-rock idol group reclaiming their stories, will stage 64 performances through June 15.

It's expected to draw 80,000 theatergoers. When tickets first went on sale last October, nearly 10,000 seats for the initial eight shows were snapped up within three hours, with 600 orchestra seats gone in just three minutes.

Created by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX premiered in the UK in 2017 and has since become a global phenomenon, winning 35 international awards including a Tony. Now, its music echoes through one of Shanghai's most storied cultural landmarks.