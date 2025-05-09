﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

[Hai Guide] Exploring lake-view cycling options in Shanghai, Yangtze delta region

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  23:07 UTC+8, 2025-05-21       0
Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region boast a fair number of pleasant cycling options, especially during the spring season.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  23:07 UTC+8, 2025-05-21       0
[Hai Guide] Exploring lake-view cycling options in Shanghai, Yangtze delta region

Illustration by Fu Rong

Perk up as spring is here and it's time for some exercise! Riding through a winding shoreline, a spectacular flower sea, vibrant forests and picturesque lakes is a real soothing delight and the right way to experience spring. In Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region, there are quite a number of pleasant cycling options!

[Hai Guide] Exploring lake-view cycling options in Shanghai, Yangtze delta region
Ti Gong

A bird's-eye view of Yuandang Lake

Here are the routes:

Yuandang Cycling Route

Covering 12.9 square kilometers of water and a 23-kilometer winding shoreline, this recently fully connected route offers panoramic views from its slow-moving bridge, showcasing serene lake and idyllic landscapes.

From an aerial view, the iconic Yuandang Bridge spanning Shanghai and Jiangsu Province resembles a ribbon, gracefully nestled atop the shimmering emerald waves of Yuandang Lake.

Sunlight filters through the thin clouds and shimmers on the surface of Yuandang Lake, like countless diamonds sparkling. Cyclists in colorful gear and helmets riding slowly along the lakeside path are a common sight. The path is wide, flat and clean, with signposts and rest areas for convenience.

[Hai Guide] Exploring lake-view cycling options in Shanghai, Yangtze delta region
Ti Gong

The Yuandang Bridge is like a ribbon on the lake.

As a core component of the Yangtze River Delta Integration Demonstration Zone, Yuandang Lake is scenically breathtaking and ecologically pristine. Rest stations along the lake have become popular destinations for outdoor enthusiasts seeking natural beauty and tranquility.

During the Yuandang lakeshore renovation, a key project in the demonstration zone, a slow-traffic system and scenic paths have been built, making the Yuandang area even more ideal for outdoor sports and family leisure.

Step out of the door and enjoy the fun of cycling!

Location: Near 701 Jinshang Highway, Qingpu District

Highlights of the route: Yuandang Posthouse, Yuandang Pavilion, Yuandang Slow-Traffic Bridge

Route: Huashen Square of the third phase of Yuandang → Fanghong Bridge → Yuandang Village → Yuandang Posthouse → Yuandang Pavilion → Yuandang Slow-Traffic Bridge → Yuge Posthouse → Mudan Building → Huashen Square of the third phase of Yuandang (23km)

[Hai Guide] Exploring lake-view cycling options in Shanghai, Yangtze delta region
Ti Gong

People enjoy the fun of cycling in Chongming Island.

Chongming Island Cycling Route

"Bikes glide through forests, riders pedal through paintings" – this poetic phrase perfectly captures the essence of cycling on Chongming.

Citywalks have become one of the most popular outdoor activities among youth, while in Chongming, rural rides have also gained popularity. Cycling along beautiful countryside roads and immersing yourself in Chongming's green ecological beauty promises a soothing journey.

The route for the island cycling race is redesigned and upgraded every year, offering cyclists a fresh experience.

The journey is not just a physical challenge but a cleansing of the soul.

[Hai Guide] Exploring lake-view cycling options in Shanghai, Yangtze delta region
Ti Gong

Vibrant greenery on Chongming Island

Following the route, you will pass by floral tunnels of cherry blossoms, crabapples and canola flowers, with petals gently falling on your shoulders. When the sunset turns the Yangtze River amber, the sound of bicycle bells echoes with ferry whistles.

The newly renovated riverside observation embankment, spanning 120 kilometers in length, has become a popular spot for runners and cyclists.

Chongming has several bike rental spots, such as Yingzhou Park, Nanmen Pier, Dongping National Forest Park, Xisha Wetland Scenic Area, Mingzhu Lake and Hengsha Pier.

Highlights of the route: Dongtan Wetland, Dongping National Forest Park

Route: Nanmen Pier → Chongxi Highway → Beiyuan Highway → Chenhai Highway → Gulangyu Road (70km)

It is recommended to complete this route over two days. Along the way, you can visit attractions such as Dongtan Wetland and Dongping National Forest Park, which makes it ideal for in-depth exploration.

[Hai Guide] Exploring lake-view cycling options in Shanghai, Yangtze delta region
Ti Gong

The West Bund features beautiful floral scenery.

Xuhui Riverside Cycling Route

Beyond breathtaking river views, this route is steeped in artistic charm for being lined with art landmarks in Shanghai's West Bund area, such as the Long Museum (West Bund), the West Bund Art Center and the West Bund Museum.

The secret spring charm of the Xuhui waterfront lies in the early morning when waterbirds skim the river, rippling golden dawn light, and cherry blossoms cascade like pink clouds, blanketing the lawn in soft, poetic hues.

[Hai Guide] Exploring lake-view cycling options in Shanghai, Yangtze delta region
Ti Gong

The West Bund area

[Hai Guide] Exploring lake-view cycling options in Shanghai, Yangtze delta region
Shen Guodong

Children cycle on the West Bund.

The West Bund is positioned as a world-class urban waterfront public space with a landscape avenue. Dozens of cultural and art institutions gather along the shoreline of the West Bund, together with the emerging theater cluster, forming one of the largest art zones in Asia.

Rent a bike and cycle along the Huangpu River, passing the West Bund Art Center and Long Museum, and end your ride at the Riverside Skateboard Park, shifting between sports and art.

You may also pop inside for some cool art exhibitions, then take a stroll along the West Bund – there are tons of cafes for the perfect afternoon tea moment!

Highlights of the route: Gate M, West Bund Dream Center (a former cement factory-turned-landmark), Long Museum (West Bund) and Cherry Blossom Avenue

Route: Long Museum (West Bund) → West Bund Art Center → West Bund Museum → Longhua Waterfront Leisure Plaza → West Bund Ferry Port → Xupu Bridge (8.3km)

[Hai Guide] Exploring lake-view cycling options in Shanghai, Yangtze delta region
Ti Gong

A bird's-eye view of Yuanxiang Lake

Jiading Yuanxiang Lake Cycling Route

A "culture loop" that strings several architectural masterpieces in the suburban Jiading District provides a holistic leisure option for residents and tourists. It encircles Yuanxiang Lake, a vibrant green treasure of Jiading New City.

This cycling route along Yuanxiang Lake connects architectural masterpieces like the Shanghai Poly Grand Theater and Jiading Library. Along the way, you will enjoy stunning views of the lake bathed in sunlight, blending poetry and artistry into a picturesque scene.

[Hai Guide] Exploring lake-view cycling options in Shanghai, Yangtze delta region
Ti Gong

Cycling along Yuanxiang Lake promises a pleasant ride.

The lake winds through the sites like a ribbon, offering a distinctive waterscape and a captivating natural ambiance.

Yuanxiang Lake Park is located in the core scenic area of Jiading New City. It offers free children's playground facilities and is surrounded by areas for camping, cycling and jogging. Additionally, paddleboarding is available in the park, making it an ideal spot for family-friendly activities.

Highlights of the route: Child-friendly areas of Yuanxiang Lake, Jiading Library and Shanghai Poly Grand Theater

Route: Yuanxiang Lake Park → Ziqi Donglai Park → Yungu Road → Baota Road → Yuanxiang Lake Park (8km)

[Hai Guide] Exploring lake-view cycling options in Shanghai, Yangtze delta region
Ti Gong

Fuxing Island

Fuxing Island Cycling Route

Fuxing Island, a hidden oasis in northeastern Shanghai, lies in the lower reaches of the Huangpu River in Yangpu District, about 16 kilometers from the Wusong Estuary.

The route centers on crescent-shaped Fuxing Island, which is the only enclosed inland island on the Huangpu River. It features shaded paths on Gongqing Road with a vintage industrial vibe.

The island is unique, with historic factories, warehouses, docks and an old park. There are no commercial housing complexes, convenience stores, or lively entertainment venues, but the island is shaded by ancient trees, as if time has stood still. Quiet, harmonious, elegant, and natural – this is the ideal lifestyle that the island pursues.

[Hai Guide] Exploring lake-view cycling options in Shanghai, Yangtze delta region
Ti Gong

Lush greenery on Fuxing Island

During the cycling journey, you will pass by Fuxing Island Park. With its lush greenery, it is a paradise for photographers and also a great spot for adventurers to discover relics from the past.

The park, known as Shanghai's last secret garden, features century-old camphor trees and the red-roofed, white-walled historic Bailu, or White Cottage, which has witnessed the passage of time.

Here, one can rediscover a poetic way of life amidst the hustle and bustle, with morning cycling and evening sunsets. The route offers a tranquil escape from urban life, allowing people to immerse themselves in nature.

Location: Fuxing Island Park (386 Gongqing Road, Yangpu District)

Highlights of the route: Gongqing Road, Fuxing Island Park, Shanghai International Fashion Center, Bailu (White Cottage)

Route: Fuxing Island Park → Bailu (White Cottage) → Fuxing Island Restaurant → Dinghai Road Bridge → Shanghai International Fashion Center (3km)

[Hai Guide] Exploring lake-view cycling options in Shanghai, Yangtze delta region
Ti Gong

The picturesque view along Taihu Lake

Lake Taihu Loop Cycling Route

If you are seeking a longer ride or have a strong passion for cycling, Dongshan Town in Suzhou, neighboring Jiangsu Province, is an absolute must-visit destination. Not only does it offer stunning views of Lake Taihu, but it also features the Daixin Bay Bridge, known as "Little Kamakura," and the ancient village of Luxiang, dubbed the "First Village of Lake Taihu."

Start by parking your car at the Taihu Reservoir in Wuzhong District. This is your starting point.

During the ride, you will pass Qiyuan Garden, Daixin Bay Bridge and Luxiang Ancient Village.

[Hai Guide] Exploring lake-view cycling options in Shanghai, Yangtze delta region
Ti Gong

Qiyuan Garden is a stop on the cycling route.

[Hai Guide] Exploring lake-view cycling options in Shanghai, Yangtze delta region
Ti Gong

The Daixin Bay Bridge

Built alongside Lake Taihu, Qiyuan Garden offers picturesque scenery. Stroll along its paths while enjoying the panoramic views of the lake.

The Daixin Bay Bridge features an S-shaped streamline when viewed from above. One side is the vast lake, while on the other side lies a village featuring typical Jiangnan (the region to the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) residences with gray walls and white bricks – a truly breathtaking sight.

Luxiang Ancient Village remains relatively uncommercialized. In April and May, the hills are covered in ripe loquats, and locals sell loquat paste throughout the village.

When tired, take a break at a lakeside cafe, enjoy a cup of coffee, and soak in the serene beauty of Lake Taihu. It's truly relaxing!

Highlights of the route: Qiyuan Garden, Daixin Bay Bridge, Luxiang Ancient Village

Route: Taihu Reservoir → Taihu Lake Avenue → Moli Peak Mountain Road → Daixin Bay Bridge → Baimamiao Bridge → Moli Peak Mountain Road → Fengqi Bridge → Moli Peak Mountain Road → Taihu Mountain Road → Dongshan Avenue → Shanshui Road → Taihu Lake Avenue → Taihu Reservoir (56km)

[Hai Guide] Exploring lake-view cycling options in Shanghai, Yangtze delta region
Ti Gong

People cycle above Qiandao Lake.

Qiandao Lake Cycling Route

Cycling around Qiandao Lake in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, is a popular activity and there are several options.

The Chunyang Route starts at Qiandao Lake Plaza, passes through Shangjiangbu Bridge, traverses Anyang Town, reaches Dashu Town, explores Xiajiang Village, and ends at Fenkou Town. This route, known as a "Golden Cycling Route," is a paradise for cyclists, with 70 percent of the path along the lake. In spring and early summer, flowers bloom along the way, creating a picturesque view.

Attractions of the route: Qixing Bridge, Shangjiangbu Bridge, Qiandao Lake Grand Canyon, Fenkou Ecological Wetland

Route: Qiandao Lake Plaza → Shangjiangbu Bridge → Anyang Town → Dashu Town → Xiajiang Village → Fenkou Town (65km)

[Hai Guide] Exploring lake-view cycling options in Shanghai, Yangtze delta region
Ti Gong

Qiandao Lake

The Qianfen Route is a scenic route along the lake and mountains, offering diverse views. It is rich in varied landscapes and cultural experiences, stretching about 80 kilometers.

Highlights of the route: Tianyu Mountain, Xiaojinshan Bridge, Red Leaf Bay, Meifeng Viewing Platform, Zhuli Post House, Longchuan Bay, Qinchuan Ancient Village

Route: Qiandao Lake Plaza → Qiandao Lake Bridge → Jieshou Town → Jiangjia Town → Langchuan Town → Fenkou Town (80km)

[Hai Guide] Exploring lake-view cycling options in Shanghai, Yangtze delta region
Ti Gong

A floral sea at Qiandao Lake

The Pailing Peninsula Greenway, stretching 7.3 kilometers, is an extension of the Chunyang Route, ideal for night cycling. It is short and suitable for time-limited visitors.

Highlights of the route: Muxin Valley, Qixing Bridge, Shangjiangbu Bridge

Route: Qiandao Lake Central Lake Tourism Dock → Bei'ou Posthouse → Qixing Bridge → Shangjiangbu Bridge

Stay at homestays in Xiajiang Village or Qinchuan Ancient Village for moderate pricing and scenic surroundings. Local specialties include Qiandao Lake fish head and bamboo shoot stew. Enjoy these dishes at restaurants along the route.

The best seasons for a ride around Qiandao Lake are spring and autumn, with pleasant weather and beautiful scenery.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Guo Jiayi
Suzhou
Hangzhou
Shanghai
Huangpu River
Yangtze River
Yangpu
Xuhui
Huangpu
West Bund Art Center
Chongming Island
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     