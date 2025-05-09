[Hai Guide] Exploring lake-view cycling options in Shanghai, Yangtze delta region

Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region boast a fair number of pleasant cycling options, especially during the spring season.

Perk up as spring is here and it's time for some exercise! Riding through a winding shoreline, a spectacular flower sea, vibrant forests and picturesque lakes is a real soothing delight and the right way to experience spring. In Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region, there are quite a number of pleasant cycling options!

Ti Gong

Here are the routes: Yuandang Cycling Route Covering 12.9 square kilometers of water and a 23-kilometer winding shoreline, this recently fully connected route offers panoramic views from its slow-moving bridge, showcasing serene lake and idyllic landscapes. From an aerial view, the iconic Yuandang Bridge spanning Shanghai and Jiangsu Province resembles a ribbon, gracefully nestled atop the shimmering emerald waves of Yuandang Lake. Sunlight filters through the thin clouds and shimmers on the surface of Yuandang Lake, like countless diamonds sparkling. Cyclists in colorful gear and helmets riding slowly along the lakeside path are a common sight. The path is wide, flat and clean, with signposts and rest areas for convenience.

Ti Gong

As a core component of the Yangtze River Delta Integration Demonstration Zone, Yuandang Lake is scenically breathtaking and ecologically pristine. Rest stations along the lake have become popular destinations for outdoor enthusiasts seeking natural beauty and tranquility. During the Yuandang lakeshore renovation, a key project in the demonstration zone, a slow-traffic system and scenic paths have been built, making the Yuandang area even more ideal for outdoor sports and family leisure. Step out of the door and enjoy the fun of cycling! Location: Near 701 Jinshang Highway, Qingpu District Highlights of the route: Yuandang Posthouse, Yuandang Pavilion, Yuandang Slow-Traffic Bridge Route: Huashen Square of the third phase of Yuandang → Fanghong Bridge → Yuandang Village → Yuandang Posthouse → Yuandang Pavilion → Yuandang Slow-Traffic Bridge → Yuge Posthouse → Mudan Building → Huashen Square of the third phase of Yuandang (23km)

Ti Gong

Chongming Island Cycling Route "Bikes glide through forests, riders pedal through paintings" – this poetic phrase perfectly captures the essence of cycling on Chongming. Citywalks have become one of the most popular outdoor activities among youth, while in Chongming, rural rides have also gained popularity. Cycling along beautiful countryside roads and immersing yourself in Chongming's green ecological beauty promises a soothing journey. The route for the island cycling race is redesigned and upgraded every year, offering cyclists a fresh experience. The journey is not just a physical challenge but a cleansing of the soul.

Ti Gong

Following the route, you will pass by floral tunnels of cherry blossoms, crabapples and canola flowers, with petals gently falling on your shoulders. When the sunset turns the Yangtze River amber, the sound of bicycle bells echoes with ferry whistles. The newly renovated riverside observation embankment, spanning 120 kilometers in length, has become a popular spot for runners and cyclists. Chongming has several bike rental spots, such as Yingzhou Park, Nanmen Pier, Dongping National Forest Park, Xisha Wetland Scenic Area, Mingzhu Lake and Hengsha Pier. Highlights of the route: Dongtan Wetland, Dongping National Forest Park Route: Nanmen Pier → Chongxi Highway → Beiyuan Highway → Chenhai Highway → Gulangyu Road (70km) It is recommended to complete this route over two days. Along the way, you can visit attractions such as Dongtan Wetland and Dongping National Forest Park, which makes it ideal for in-depth exploration.

Ti Gong

Xuhui Riverside Cycling Route Beyond breathtaking river views, this route is steeped in artistic charm for being lined with art landmarks in Shanghai's West Bund area, such as the Long Museum (West Bund), the West Bund Art Center and the West Bund Museum. The secret spring charm of the Xuhui waterfront lies in the early morning when waterbirds skim the river, rippling golden dawn light, and cherry blossoms cascade like pink clouds, blanketing the lawn in soft, poetic hues.

Ti Gong

Shen Guodong

The West Bund is positioned as a world-class urban waterfront public space with a landscape avenue. Dozens of cultural and art institutions gather along the shoreline of the West Bund, together with the emerging theater cluster, forming one of the largest art zones in Asia. Rent a bike and cycle along the Huangpu River, passing the West Bund Art Center and Long Museum, and end your ride at the Riverside Skateboard Park, shifting between sports and art. You may also pop inside for some cool art exhibitions, then take a stroll along the West Bund – there are tons of cafes for the perfect afternoon tea moment! Highlights of the route: Gate M, West Bund Dream Center (a former cement factory-turned-landmark), Long Museum (West Bund) and Cherry Blossom Avenue Route: Long Museum (West Bund) → West Bund Art Center → West Bund Museum → Longhua Waterfront Leisure Plaza → West Bund Ferry Port → Xupu Bridge (8.3km)

Ti Gong

Jiading Yuanxiang Lake Cycling Route A "culture loop" that strings several architectural masterpieces in the suburban Jiading District provides a holistic leisure option for residents and tourists. It encircles Yuanxiang Lake, a vibrant green treasure of Jiading New City. This cycling route along Yuanxiang Lake connects architectural masterpieces like the Shanghai Poly Grand Theater and Jiading Library. Along the way, you will enjoy stunning views of the lake bathed in sunlight, blending poetry and artistry into a picturesque scene.

Ti Gong

The lake winds through the sites like a ribbon, offering a distinctive waterscape and a captivating natural ambiance. Yuanxiang Lake Park is located in the core scenic area of Jiading New City. It offers free children's playground facilities and is surrounded by areas for camping, cycling and jogging. Additionally, paddleboarding is available in the park, making it an ideal spot for family-friendly activities. Highlights of the route: Child-friendly areas of Yuanxiang Lake, Jiading Library and Shanghai Poly Grand Theater Route: Yuanxiang Lake Park → Ziqi Donglai Park → Yungu Road → Baota Road → Yuanxiang Lake Park (8km)

Ti Gong

Fuxing Island Cycling Route Fuxing Island, a hidden oasis in northeastern Shanghai, lies in the lower reaches of the Huangpu River in Yangpu District, about 16 kilometers from the Wusong Estuary. The route centers on crescent-shaped Fuxing Island, which is the only enclosed inland island on the Huangpu River. It features shaded paths on Gongqing Road with a vintage industrial vibe. The island is unique, with historic factories, warehouses, docks and an old park. There are no commercial housing complexes, convenience stores, or lively entertainment venues, but the island is shaded by ancient trees, as if time has stood still. Quiet, harmonious, elegant, and natural – this is the ideal lifestyle that the island pursues.

Ti Gong

During the cycling journey, you will pass by Fuxing Island Park. With its lush greenery, it is a paradise for photographers and also a great spot for adventurers to discover relics from the past. The park, known as Shanghai's last secret garden, features century-old camphor trees and the red-roofed, white-walled historic Bailu, or White Cottage, which has witnessed the passage of time. Here, one can rediscover a poetic way of life amidst the hustle and bustle, with morning cycling and evening sunsets. The route offers a tranquil escape from urban life, allowing people to immerse themselves in nature. Location: Fuxing Island Park (386 Gongqing Road, Yangpu District) Highlights of the route: Gongqing Road, Fuxing Island Park, Shanghai International Fashion Center, Bailu (White Cottage) Route: Fuxing Island Park → Bailu (White Cottage) → Fuxing Island Restaurant → Dinghai Road Bridge → Shanghai International Fashion Center (3km)

Ti Gong

Lake Taihu Loop Cycling Route If you are seeking a longer ride or have a strong passion for cycling, Dongshan Town in Suzhou, neighboring Jiangsu Province, is an absolute must-visit destination. Not only does it offer stunning views of Lake Taihu, but it also features the Daixin Bay Bridge, known as "Little Kamakura," and the ancient village of Luxiang, dubbed the "First Village of Lake Taihu." Start by parking your car at the Taihu Reservoir in Wuzhong District. This is your starting point. During the ride, you will pass Qiyuan Garden, Daixin Bay Bridge and Luxiang Ancient Village.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Built alongside Lake Taihu, Qiyuan Garden offers picturesque scenery. Stroll along its paths while enjoying the panoramic views of the lake. The Daixin Bay Bridge features an S-shaped streamline when viewed from above. One side is the vast lake, while on the other side lies a village featuring typical Jiangnan (the region to the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) residences with gray walls and white bricks – a truly breathtaking sight. Luxiang Ancient Village remains relatively uncommercialized. In April and May, the hills are covered in ripe loquats, and locals sell loquat paste throughout the village. When tired, take a break at a lakeside cafe, enjoy a cup of coffee, and soak in the serene beauty of Lake Taihu. It's truly relaxing! Highlights of the route: Qiyuan Garden, Daixin Bay Bridge, Luxiang Ancient Village Route: Taihu Reservoir → Taihu Lake Avenue → Moli Peak Mountain Road → Daixin Bay Bridge → Baimamiao Bridge → Moli Peak Mountain Road → Fengqi Bridge → Moli Peak Mountain Road → Taihu Mountain Road → Dongshan Avenue → Shanshui Road → Taihu Lake Avenue → Taihu Reservoir (56km)

Ti Gong

Qiandao Lake Cycling Route Cycling around Qiandao Lake in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, is a popular activity and there are several options. The Chunyang Route starts at Qiandao Lake Plaza, passes through Shangjiangbu Bridge, traverses Anyang Town, reaches Dashu Town, explores Xiajiang Village, and ends at Fenkou Town. This route, known as a "Golden Cycling Route," is a paradise for cyclists, with 70 percent of the path along the lake. In spring and early summer, flowers bloom along the way, creating a picturesque view. Attractions of the route: Qixing Bridge, Shangjiangbu Bridge, Qiandao Lake Grand Canyon, Fenkou Ecological Wetland Route: Qiandao Lake Plaza → Shangjiangbu Bridge → Anyang Town → Dashu Town → Xiajiang Village → Fenkou Town (65km)

Ti Gong

The Qianfen Route is a scenic route along the lake and mountains, offering diverse views. It is rich in varied landscapes and cultural experiences, stretching about 80 kilometers. Highlights of the route: Tianyu Mountain, Xiaojinshan Bridge, Red Leaf Bay, Meifeng Viewing Platform, Zhuli Post House, Longchuan Bay, Qinchuan Ancient Village Route: Qiandao Lake Plaza → Qiandao Lake Bridge → Jieshou Town → Jiangjia Town → Langchuan Town → Fenkou Town (80km)

Ti Gong