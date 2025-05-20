Shanghai International Film Festival, Shanghai TV Festival ready to offer a variety of programs

The upcoming 27th Shanghai International Film Festival and the 30th Shanghai TV Festival announced the full jury lists for SIFF's Golden Goblet Awards and STVF's Magnolia Awards on Tuesday (May 20), when official posters for both festivals were also released.

The 27th SIFF will run from June 13 to 22. It will be followed by the STVF from June 23 to 27.

This year's SIFF coincides with the 130th anniversary of world cinema and the 120th anniversary of Chinese cinema, while STVF marks its 30th edition. These two cultural landmarks of Shanghai are embarking on a new journey of cinematic and televisual excellence.

Echoing this historic year for cinema, the opening session of the 27th SIFF will celebrate the achievements of Chinese cinema across its 120-year history and inspire filmmakers to make more wonderful works in the new era.

Film Panorama will initiate a special section titled "Resonance: A Brief Encounter of Chinese and World Cinema," curating iconic films from around the world to create a dialogue across cinematic history and highlight the mutual learning and growth between Chinese and international cinema.

Building on the success of the Belt and Road Film Festival Alliance initiated by SIFF, the Belt and Road Film Week this year will host a series of events, including the Culture Forum, Industry Forum, Southeast Asia Bazaar, and Charm Pudong Gala Night during SIFF. The curated film screenings will extend across the Yangtze River Delta region, with Nanjing, Suzhou, Hangzhou, Ningbo, and Hefei joining Shanghai to showcase selected works recommended by Alliance members.

The year 2025 also marks significant diplomatic milestones – the 50th anniversary of China-European Union relations, 55 years of China-Italy ties, and 50 years of China-Thailand relations. The festival will bring increased engagement from European and Southeast Asian film companies through exhibitions, screenings, networking and co-productions.

Renown Italian director Giuseppe Tornatore will chair the Jury for the Golden Goblet Awards' main competition, and headline SIFF's flagship "SIFF MasterClass" series.

Film Panorama will also present a special "Italian Film Week," featuring over 20 Italian cinematic masterpieces across nearly 100 screenings, from neorealist masterpieces like "Rome, Open City" to works as odes to cinema and various eras such as "Cinema Paradiso". This diverse lineup traverses half a century of film history, encompassing varied genres and themes, with each film delivering unique emotional depth.