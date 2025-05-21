Shanghai's viral 'cinematic tunnel' photos spark police crackdown

Shanghai police announced a crackdown on photo shoots inside the city's Xinhua Road Tunnel on Wednesday, after a social media trend saw people sneaking into the off-limits walkway to snap shots inspired by "Blossoms Shanghai," the hit Wong Kar-wai drama.

According to Changning District police, online posts promoting "cinematic tunnel photography" and "retro Hong Kong vibes" went viral, with tutorials even showing how to enter the tunnel illegally.

Photos showed people posing dangerously close to moving traffic – some sitting on the emergency walkway with their feet in the driving lane.

Officers have stepped up patrols around the area and are tracing violators. One, surnamed Liu, who admitted to knowingly ignoring warning signs was fined and given a safety lecture.

Authorities reminded the public that tunnel walkways are for emergency use only and warned of serious safety risks. Patrols and video monitoring will continue to curb similar stunts to keep Shanghai's streets safe, they said.