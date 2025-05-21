|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
News / Metro

Shanghai's viral 'cinematic tunnel' photos spark police crackdown

﻿ Guo Jiayi
Guo Jiayi
  19:44 UTC+8, 2025-05-21       0
Posts promoting photo shoots inspired by "Blossoms Shanghai," the hit Wong Kar-wai drama, have gone viral with tutorials encouraging illegal stunts that could prove dangerous.
﻿ Guo Jiayi
Guo Jiayi
  19:44 UTC+8, 2025-05-21       0
Shanghai's viral 'cinematic tunnel' photos spark police crackdown

A "photo guide" for trendy tunnel shoots circulated on social media.

Shanghai police announced a crackdown on photo shoots inside the city's Xinhua Road Tunnel on Wednesday, after a social media trend saw people sneaking into the off-limits walkway to snap shots inspired by "Blossoms Shanghai," the hit Wong Kar-wai drama.

According to Changning District police, online posts promoting "cinematic tunnel photography" and "retro Hong Kong vibes" went viral, with tutorials even showing how to enter the tunnel illegally.

Photos showed people posing dangerously close to moving traffic – some sitting on the emergency walkway with their feet in the driving lane.

Officers have stepped up patrols around the area and are tracing violators. One, surnamed Liu, who admitted to knowingly ignoring warning signs was fined and given a safety lecture.

Authorities reminded the public that tunnel walkways are for emergency use only and warned of serious safety risks. Patrols and video monitoring will continue to curb similar stunts to keep Shanghai's streets safe, they said.

Shanghai's viral 'cinematic tunnel' photos spark police crackdown

Pedestrian and non-motor vehicle prohibition signs posted at both tunnel entrances.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Shanghai
Changning
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     